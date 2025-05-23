  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "This is absurd" - Fans furious by Red Sox manager being criticized for prioritizing daughter's graduation over 1 game

"This is absurd" - Fans furious by Red Sox manager being criticized for prioritizing daughter's graduation over 1 game

By Raghav Mehta
Modified May 23, 2025 21:19 GMT
New York Mets v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
New York Mets v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

As the Boston Red Sox took on the New York Mets at Fenway Park on Monday, there was one noticeable absentee in the contest. Instead of the familiar presence of skipper Alex Cora in the dugout, bench coach Ramon Vazquez took charge of the team as the Red Sox went on to win 3-1.

Ad

As Cora later clarified, he was unable to attend the game because he was occupied with his daughter Camila's college graduation ceremony. Though many fans appeared to empathize with Cora, the Puerto Rican came under fire from Boston's local media, with many claiming that there was enough time for Alex Cora to make it in time for the game after attending the graduation ceremony earlier in the day.

Addressing those claims, Cora defended his decision, with NBC News also posting about the whole situation on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"(Camila) wanted me to be with her and it was her day so this is secondary...You know, we’re in this world for a purpose, right, and for me, it’s to raise her, try to do the best we can...I wasn’t going to miss it," the post quoted Cora.
Ad

In response, many fans left comments supporting Cora, ripping into those who called him out for missing a single game for his family.

"There are many baseball games and only one graduation. The fact that he has to defend this is absurd," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Why is this a story? He has no reason to defend himself," another fan posted
Ad
"Seriously? This is an issue? 🙄 Family always comes first," another fan replied
"He did the right thing by attending the graduation," another fan responded
"Good Lord, he shouldn’t have to defend himself. Anybody complaining about him missing a game needs to get a life," another fan shared
"He was were he should have been. This is a once in a lifetime experience and his daughter should always be more important than your job," another fan commented
Ad

Alex Cora defends his decision of attending daughter's graduation instead of attending Red Sox ballgame

Speaking to NBC News, Alex Cora claimed everything else was 'secondary' on his daughter's big day. He also addressed the criticisms he faced for missing the game.

"People have their own opinions. I bet those people, they have families too. And at one point, they had to make decisions, too. And I bet they made decisions for the best of the family,” Cora added
Ad
Boston Red Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One - Source: Getty

So far this season, Alex Cora and the Red Sox have enjoyed a decent campaign, currently sitting third in the AL East as they hope to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications