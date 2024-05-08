WATCH: Tijuana's Groupo Firme led by Eduin Caz kicks off Dodgers showdown with ceremonial first pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins on Tuesday by an 8-2 scoreline, and Tijuana's Groupo Firme threw the ceremonial pitch. The band was all smiles on the day and in the video making the rounds on social media, everyone was in a celebratory mood.

The Dodgers' Instagram handle shared the video, which they captioned:

"We can't get over you, @grupofirme!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eduin Caz stole the show, with the lead singer having a ball at Dodger Stadium. See the video below:

With LA coming away with a resounding win, the team moved to 25-13 and are looking strong atop the NL West, with the 19-20 San Diego Padres their biggest threat. Meanwhile, the Marlins are 10-28, bottom of the NL East and looking to take at least one win from this three-game series, having lost the first two matches 6-3 and 8-2.

Ed Sheeran plays for LA Dodgers' Blue Diamond Gala

With the team living up to their preseason tags of World Series contenders, the stage was set for the Dodgers Foundation's eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala. Ed Sheeran wowed at the Gala on Thursday, as can be seen in the photos that made the rounds on Instagram.

The franchise's ownership pledged $50 million to the foundation, and controlling owner Mark Walter spoke at the Gala:

“As we look forward, the gala underscores our unwavering commitment to serving Los Angeles, ensuring that as long as there is need, our ownership group will be here to support.

“We welcome Ed Sheeran to a family of past Blue Diamond Gala performers whose artistry has helped raise vital funds to support Angelenos.”

Some of the performers Walter referenced include:

Usher

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Fleetwood Mac

Earth Wind & Fire

Maroon 5

Aloe Blacc

Bruno Mars

Multiple LA stars were at the Gala, including Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Chelsea and Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds, as well as USC Trojans star, JuJu Watkins.

The foundation works to improve the LA area and focuses on issues including homelessness, education and health care.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback