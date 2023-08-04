Which Nationals players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

If you’re a dedicated fan of Immaculate Grid, the daily baseball trivia game, here are some exciting insights into today’s editions.

In order to conquer today's grid, your task is to identify a player who has donned both the Nationals and Padres uniforms. An intriguing connection exists between these two teams, with a total of 109 players having shared their talents between Washington and San Diego. Let's delve into a couple of compelling examples:

MLB Immaculate Grid: Geoff Blum

Geoff Blum etched his name into the annals of Chicago sports history with a heroic 14th-inning solo home run during Game 3 of the 2005 World Series. This pivotal blast propelled the Chicago White Sox to victory over the Houston Astros. Notably, Blum became only the second player ever to achieve a home run during their sole World Series plate appearance, joining the ranks of Jim Mason.

Geoff Blum showcased his versatiliy across six different MLB teams including the Padres and Nationals.

Throughout his remarkable 14-season career, Blum showcased his versatility by playing across the infield for six different teams. His overall batting average of .250 across 1,389 games, including postseason heroics, saw him tally a century of home runs. His most impressive season, as a member of the 2008 Houston Astros, witnessed a personal best of 14 home runs in 114 games.

Dave Cash

Dave Cash solidified his place as a second baseman and leadoff hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos, and San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1980. With three All-Star selections under his belt, Cash admirably stepped into the shoes of Pirates' legend Bill Mazeroski at second base.

These two exceptional players exemplify the unique bridge between the Nationals and Padres franchises. Whether you're seeking trivia triumph or immersing yourself in the intertwined history of these teams, today's Immaculate Grid offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of baseball connections.

