NL 2022: 5 players who can become first-time All-Stars this season

The gems in the running for baseball's midseason clash of All-Stars are shimmering with collective talent the sport hasn't seen in ages. While some have their VIP tickets prepunched, a crop of hopeful first-timers is no less studded.

From young to old, some surprising performances have made this list of potential firsts that much more entertaining. This list doesn't include the predictable Mike Trouts or Aaron Judges, yet the player index here is no less deserving. From rookies to late bloomers, this list is packed with stars who are just beginning to shine.

Without further ado, here are your 2022 first-time hopefuls for the National League All-Star honors.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. runs the bases during a Miami Marlins v Houston Astros game.

The 24-year-old is blossoming into a well-rounded star before our very eyes, making a strong case for his first National League All-Star bid. Chisholm's all-around ability has produced 10SB, 40RBIs, and 12HRs across 44 contests. His dual-threat production with his bat and on the basepaths is a large part of the reason the Marlins are anywhere near .500 baseball.

Chisholm's a threat on the basepaths in key situations that can alter the outcome of a game. It's equally as fun to watch his creative methods of reaching first base with his leadership-worthy work ethic.

Joeywerk @joeywerk



Jazz Chisholm is making baseball fun again. If you disagree kick rocks! @j_chisholm3 Jazz Chisholm is making baseball fun again. If you disagree kick rocks! @j_chisholm3 https://t.co/dK3tfjVVCa

"Jazz Chisholm is making baseball fun again." - Joeywerk

This is a player who understands his role and knows how to execute it to perfection. If the Marlins weren't in such decline in the National League standings, Chisholm would probably have more recognition in the MVP discussion. All things considered, the Jazzman has a grade-A chance at glory among the All-Stars.

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman throws for the out in a St. Louis Cardinals game.

It's hard to believe that Tommy Edman hasn't achieved All-Star honors for his glove alone. The 27-year-old is an absolute whizz on the field, making him a regular web gem. You'd be hard-pressed to go a week without seeing his glove on the highlight reel.

MLB @MLB Tommy Edman plays Gold Glove defense anywhere on the diamond. Tommy Edman plays Gold Glove defense anywhere on the diamond. https://t.co/dFh4PpQcwH

"Tommy Edman plays Gold Glove defense anywhere on the diamond" - MLB

Edman being a second baseman puts this play at short in perspective. As you can see, regardless of where Tommy plays, his glove is a vacuum all over the field.

The St. Louis Cardinals second baseman's bat is no less lethal. His .285 average ranks him first among National League second basemen, while his six home runs are in a three-way tie for third at the position. Most notably, his 15 stolen bases are the third-most in all of baseball, first among second basemen.

Of the crop of All-Star hopefuls, Edman seems primed to make his first appearance. His triple whammy in the field, at the plate, and on the basepaths would make him an entertaining sight in the midsummer classic.

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run.

The former top overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft was thought to be a bust until his breakout 2021 season. His continuation this season with a .292 AVG to go along with eight home runs may be enough to merit the Braves shortstop a well-deserved honor among the company of MLB All-Stars.

With nine stolen bases and 36 RBIs, he is yet another well-rounded player on this list. He's been making an even greater case for All-Star considerations with his play in the month of June, going 19 for 56, good for a .339 in the month.

Swanson's also been clutch, amassing 12 RBIs in as many games during that span. If he continues his torrid streak, he may force the public's hand to give him a spot on the NL All-Stars' roster.

Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodger Gavin Lux hits a single against the San Francisco Giants.

Gavin Lux is a very underrated youngster who seems to have finally found his stride in his second full season. His two home runs may not be much to brag about. However, his .296 batting average thus far has shown an ability to be a leadoff hitter on most teams not called the Dodgers. Couple this with his 5-for-6 stolen base ratio, and you have a player vying for his first appearance in the midsummer classic.

Lux is one of the most intriguing possible All-Stars on this list because of his potential upside and his age. At 24, he's in the midst of his make-or-break assessment period at the big league level. This season, he's passed those assessments with flying colors, enough to garner league-wide attention for a possible spot on his home turf at the halfway point.

Luis Gonzalez, San Francisco Giants

Luis Gonzalez of the San Francisco Giants hits a single that resulted in the winning run.

The most under-the-radar yet no less deserving candidate among this group of potential All-Stars goes to a rookie. The reigning Rookie of the Month continues to blossom before our eyes in every facet of the game.

Gonzalez has a .306 average to lead all rookies and is third with 21 RBI. His strong arm in the field likely won't be challenged too much after this throw that was clocked at 97.4 MPH.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Luis Gonzalez’s throw to the plate was 97.4 mph, a considerable step up from the 37 mph he shows on the mound: Luis Gonzalez’s throw to the plate was 97.4 mph, a considerable step up from the 37 mph he shows on the mound: https://t.co/93LwRf5Yiy

"Luis Gonzalez's throw to the plate was 97.4 mph." - Alex Pavlovic

Gonsalez's clutch swing and arm continue to compound highlights as the season progresses. Gonzalez has been one of the few stars of the San Francisco Giants offense and defense. Could it also earn him a National League roster spot in Los Angeles?

First-time All-Stars honorable mention

Mike Yastrzemski

The honorable mention acknowledges a rebound year for Yaz that will likely fall just shy of meriting him a trip to Los Angeles. While he did hit 25 home runs last season, his .224 average fell monumentally short of his and the Giants' expectations.

In 2022, however, Yastrzemski has rebounded in a giant way in the first half with a .275 AVG and six home runs, scoring 30 runs in the process. Behind names like Starling Marte and Mookie Betts, a good start for Yastrzemski will be overshadowed. The Giants don't mind. They're used to sneaking in under the radar.

