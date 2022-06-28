One MVP for each NL East Team| MLB 2022

A team MVP exemplifies everything an MLB player should be on and off the field. When the game is on the line, he's the player fans look to come through when it matters most. There's no shortage of superstars and future Hall of Famers in this lineup of team MVPs.

The National League East is so stacked, many of these team MVPs are vying for NL MVP honors. Here is one player that sticks out above the rest on each team in the stack division.

MLB NL East: One MVP for Each Team

New York Mets: Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets hits a home run.

Pete Alonso is beyond a team MVP and should atop the MLB's list of NL MVP candidates. That's the main reason this analyst has a problem with the MLB's order of National League candidates.

MLB @MLB



What does your Top 5 look like?



MLB.com 's latest MVP poll is out!
What does your Top 5 look like?

"MLB.com's latest MVP poll is out!" - MLB

Placing the NL leader in RBIs(69) and home runs(20) behind the likes of Harper and Machado comes across, quite simply, as a publicity stunt. It's borderline disgraceful to place Alonso, who currently owns two legs of the triple crown, fourth in line for MVP. It's a good thing fans don't decide the MVP race.

Let's bury the hatchet on the predictable argument that his team owns the best record in the National League. Despite injuries to the pitching staff and batting order, Alonso has consistently provided offense, proving every bit as valuable as other players on this list. Put simply, Alonso is not just the Mets' most valuable player; he should be the frontrunner of the entire NL MVP race.

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a home run.

If you're a Phillies fan, or any baseball fan in general, this team's pick is a no-brainer. Bryce Harper has been the train that keeps chugging despite his team's shortcomings. His .318 average ranks fourth among National League hitters. What really testifies on his behalf as a team MVP and NL MVP candidate is his .357 avg with runs in scoring position.

These collective factors are what makes his recent injury such a blow to the Phillies' resurgence.

Cory McCartney @coryjmccartney Bryce Harper was understandably livid. Lefty on lefty, what was Blake Snell or Harper to do?

Could be a seismic injury in NL East.



Could be a seismic injury in NL East. Bryce Harper was understandably livid. Lefty on lefty, what was Blake Snell or Harper to do?Could be a seismic injury in NL East. https://t.co/TIj1BIUC0N

"Could be a seismic injury in NL East" - Cory McCartney

This could have ripple effects in the division. Harper has been the focal point of the Phillies’ 14-6 record in their past 20 games. With Harper's fractured thumb, the Phillies have to find a way to win without their top slugger.

Atlanta Braves: Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves rounds first after hitting a two-run home run.

I wanted so badly to put Max Fried here, but the more I dove into the statistics, the more Dansby Swanson's name popped out. He has shouldered the load of the offense as his team-leading 43 RBIs, .304 average, and 84 hits demonstrate. The only offensive category Swanson does not lead his team in is home runs, currently sitting third with 13.

All this while amassing the second-most stolen bases on the team with 11. Once considered an MLB prospect bust, Swanson is proving all his critics wrong with a breakout 2022 season.

Washington Nationals: Josh Bell

Josh Bell triples for the Washington Nationals.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Josh Bell regarding his performance and where his MLB future may lie. When it comes to his on-field play, he has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise lost season in Washington. If it weren't for his team's placement in the standings, he may place higher in the running for the NL MVP race.

Unfortunately, there's not much to play for in D.C., and that plays a factor. However, if it weren't for Bell's team-leading .308 AVG and 46 RBIs, the National's standing projections would be much bleaker. The more imminent question for the 29-year-old is if he will remain in Washington red beyond August's MLB trade deadline.

Miami Marlins, Sandy Alcantra

Sandy Alcantra of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves.

Sandy Alcantra is one of the greatest unsung heroes of the 2022 season. Most of that is due to the fact that he plays for a young, rebuilding Marlins squad. Alcantra has quietly breezed through the ranks with the second-lowest ERA in the National League at 1.95.

In addition to his 7-and-3 record, he's limited hitters to a .195 batting average. The playoffs may not be in store for the Marlins in 2022. However, Alcantra's numbers may be a glimmer of hope for things to come in Miami's future.

