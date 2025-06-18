Padres vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The San Diego Padres will face the LA Dodgers on Wednesday in the third of four games at Dodger Stadium.
San Diego is third in the NL West with a 39-33 record, while LA is at the top at 45-29.
Let's take a look at the odds for this fixture, and how the action might play out on the field.
Padres vs. Dodgers prediction
Taking the mound for the Padres is reliever-turned-starter Stephen Kolek, who has settled in well to his new role. He boasts a 3-2 record, along with a 3.50 ERA and 34 total strikeouts.
At the plate, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gavin Sheets and Luis Arraez have been the players to watch for the visitors.
For the hosts, Emmet Sheehan will make his season debut. This will be the first time Sheehan takes the mound at the big league level after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024.
Offensively, the Dodgers' top order of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith are all in great form. Outfielder Andy Pages is entering this matchup after going yard twice on Tuesday.
It is tough to be certain how well Sheehan will perform after a long time on the sidelines. However, LA's offense, which scores the most runs per game (5.6), should provide him with enough run support to clinch the win.
Prediction: LA Dodgers 5, San Diego Padres 4
Odds
Money line: San Diego Padres +155, Los Angeles Dodgers -185
Run line: Padres +1.5 (-128), Los Angeles -1.5 (-103)
Total runs: Over 8.5 (-172), Under 8.5 (+128)
Injury report
Padres injuries:
- Jason Heyward: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Logan Gillaspie: 15-day IL (Oblique )
- Michael King: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Yu Darvish: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Bryan Hoeing: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jackson Merrill: 7-day IL (Concussion)
Dodgers injuries:
- Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)
- Roki Sasaki: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)
- Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
In recent meetings against their archrivals, the Dodgers have had the Padres' number. The 2024 World Series winners should register another victory on Wednesday.
Money line: LA Dodgers -185
Run line: Padres +1.5 (-128)
Total runs: Over 8.5 (-172)