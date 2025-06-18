Padres vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The San Diego Padres will face the LA Dodgers on Wednesday in the third of four games at Dodger Stadium.

San Diego is third in the NL West with a 39-33 record, while LA is at the top at 45-29.

Let's take a look at the odds for this fixture, and how the action might play out on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres vs. Dodgers prediction

Taking the mound for the Padres is reliever-turned-starter Stephen Kolek, who has settled in well to his new role. He boasts a 3-2 record, along with a 3.50 ERA and 34 total strikeouts.

Trending

Stephen Kolek in action against the Miami Marlins - Source: Getty

At the plate, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gavin Sheets and Luis Arraez have been the players to watch for the visitors.

For the hosts, Emmet Sheehan will make his season debut. This will be the first time Sheehan takes the mound at the big league level after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024.

Offensively, the Dodgers' top order of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith are all in great form. Outfielder Andy Pages is entering this matchup after going yard twice on Tuesday.

It is tough to be certain how well Sheehan will perform after a long time on the sidelines. However, LA's offense, which scores the most runs per game (5.6), should provide him with enough run support to clinch the win.

Prediction: LA Dodgers 5, San Diego Padres 4

Odds

Money line: San Diego Padres +155, Los Angeles Dodgers -185

Run line: Padres +1.5 (-128), Los Angeles -1.5 (-103)

Total runs: Over 8.5 (-172), Under 8.5 (+128)

Injury report

Padres injuries:

Jason Heyward: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Logan Gillaspie: 15-day IL (Oblique )

Michael King: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Yu Darvish: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Bryan Hoeing: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jackson Merrill: 7-day IL (Concussion)

Dodgers injuries:

Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)

Roki Sasaki: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)

Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

In recent meetings against their archrivals, the Dodgers have had the Padres' number. The 2024 World Series winners should register another victory on Wednesday.

Money line: LA Dodgers -185

Run line: Padres +1.5 (-128)

Total runs: Over 8.5 (-172)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More