Pirates vs Diamondbacks: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 26, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first of three on Monday.
The Pirates are enduring quite a tough season, sitting at the bottom of the NL Central with a 19-35 record. The Diamondbacks sit fourth in an intensely contested NL West with a 26-27 record.
Let's look at the odds for the fixture and how the action on the field might play out.
Pirates vs Diamondbacks prediction
Taking the mound for the Pirates is lefty Andrew Heaney. This season, the veteran has looked quite solid, boasting a 3-3 record, along with a 2.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts. In his most recent outing against the Cincinnati Reds, Heaney gave up a single earned run in five innings, striking out four.
With the bat, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Adam Frazier and Bryan Reynolds have been the visitors' main men.
For the hosts, Ryne Nelson makes his latest start. Compared to Heaney, Nelson has fared considerably worse this season, pitching with a 1-1 record, a 4.60 ERA and 30 strikeouts. However, Nelson did look good in his last appearance, giving up only a single earned run in five innings against a star-studded LA Dodgers outfit.
From a hitting standpoint, Josh Naylor, Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez have impressed.
Coming into this one after losing their last two games in St. Louis, the hosts should have enough quality to overpower the Pirates and return to winning ways.
Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 5
Odds
Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +155, Arizona Diamondbacks -185
Run Line: Pittsburgh +1.5 (-132), Arizona -1.5 (+100)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-154), Under 8.5 (+116)
Injury report
Pirates injuries:
Endy Rodriguez: 10-day IL (Finger)
Colin Holderman: 15-day IL (Thumb)
Tim Mayza: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Justin Lawrence: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Johan Oviedo: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Nick Gonzales: 60-day IL (Ankle)
Dauri Moreta: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Jared Jones: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Enmanuel Valdez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Arizona injuries:
Eduardo Rodríguez: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
Blake Walston: 60-day IL (Elbow)
A.J. Puk: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert picks
Though the pitching matchup leans in the Pirates' favor on paper, the visitors' offense has rarely provided enough run support to their aces. The hosts, on the other hand, have enjoyed plenty of success at home and should get another important win on Monday to get to .500.
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -185
Run Line: Arizona -1.5 (+100)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-154)