Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5, including Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Judge, and more for June 30, 2025

The final MLB Sunday slate of June arrives with power bats heating up and juicy matchups on deck. With several pitchers carrying inflated ERAs and recent home run troubles, tonight’s lineup features sluggers perfectly positioned to capitalize.
From Kyle Schwarber’s consistent pop to Aaron Judge fresh off a multi-homer game and Junior Caminero’s relentless surge, this evening sets up as another prime spot for deep drives and long shots. Let’s dive into the top five home run prop picks ready to make noise on June 30.
Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets
#5 Kyle Schwarber (+200)
When Schwarber starts seeing beach balls at the plate, pitchers beware. The Phillies slugger has been locked in lately, slashing .323/.462/.645 over his last nine games, with three homers and a scorching 17.9% walk rate.
He’s already launched one against Matt Waldron in just 4 at-bats, and with the Padres righty struggling to keep the ball in the park, Schwarber’s red-hot barrel control makes him a serious threat to add another tonight.
#4 Bryan Reynolds (+475)
Bryan Reynolds is catching serious fire right now, turning up the heat with a .419 average and two homers in his last three games, including a bomb on Sunday.
Over this seven-game tear, he’s slugging .806, with six extra-base hits and looking dialed in against fastballs. Facing Erick Fedde, who’s struggled to suppress left-handed power, Reynolds has the hot bat and matchup edge to keep his home run surge alive tonight in Pittsburgh.
#3 Aaron Judge (+165)
When Aaron Judge heats up, the league takes notice, and right now, he’s scorching. Fresh off a two-homer game on Sunday, Judge sits at 30 long balls on the season, with a .356 average and 67 RBIs.
He’ll face Max Scherzer tonight, a pitcher he’s tagged for a homer and four hits in 14 career at-bats. With Judge’s league-leading 55.3% hard-hit rate and 25.6% barrel rate, all it takes is one mistake from Scherzer to watch Judge jog the bases again.
#2 Eugenio Suarez (+500)
Eugenio Suarez has quietly built himself a powerful 2025 campaign, clubbing 25 homers with 68 RBIs while maintaining a solid .257 average. The veteran slugger brings legit muscle to the plate, backed by a hefty 50.5% hard-hit rate and 14.6% barrel rate.
He’ll get Logan Webb tonight, one of the league’s toughest arms with a 2.52 ERA, but Suarez’s ability to punish mistakes, especially at home in Arizona’s hitter-friendly park, keeps him firmly in the mix for a big swing at long odds.
#1 Junior Caminero (+330)
Junior Caminero has been turning ordinary at-bats into highlight reels all season. Tonight’s matchup gives him another prime stage, with 20 homers in the books and a knack for punishing lefties.
Caminero steps in against Oakland’s Jacob Lopez, a southpaw who’s quietly struggled to keep the ball in the park against right-handed bats. Add Caminero’s explosive bat speed and 51 RBIs to the equation, and it has all the makings of another loud night at the plate for Tampa Bay’s rising star.