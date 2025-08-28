Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Aaron Nola, and more for August 28, 2025

Today’s MLB slate on August 28 is packed with pitchers who can dominate the strike zone and rack up strikeouts, making for some intriguing prop bets.

From Garrett Crochet’s electric stuff to Braxton Ashcraft’s sharp command, we’ve got a mix of high-risk, high-reward picks and safer options.

Whether you’re chasing big K totals or betting on a controlled outing, these five pitchers stand out as the most compelling strikeout plays of the day.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Clay Holmes: over 3.5 strikeouts -155

Clay Holmes has been one of the more consistent strikeout arms this season, recording 109 strikeouts over 137.1 innings while maintaining a 3.60 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

In his last four starts, he has tallied 4, 4, 4, and 6 strikeouts, routinely showing the ability to generate swings and misses in close games. Working in action this afternoon against the Marlins, who have been in tougher against righty pitchers and reside close to the league cellar in strikeout rate against RHPs.

Holmes has the strikeout weaponry with which to take advantage of their lineup, and should he successfully navigate the sixth inning, he is in a great position to comfortably exceed the 3.5 strikeout mark. His performance of late and the competition make it over a sound and secure wager for today's series.

#4 Will Warren: over 4.5 strikeouts -145

Will Warren has been getting batters out at a solid clip this season, with 146 Ks in his 2025 innings as he maintains a 4.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

Even following a bad start on Saturday, where he surrendered five runs on seven hits with three walks over four frames against the Red Sox, Warren still managed to tally three Ks, showing his ability to miss bats in tough games, too.

He gets it done today against the White Sox, a team that has fared poorly against right-handers, especially right-handers who can generate swings and misses. Warren should be in a groove if he can get there early, and that will put him in a good position to hit over the 4.5 strikeout mark, making this worth a play over for today's prop offerings.

#3 Garrett Crochet: over 8.5 strikeouts -110

Garrett Crochet has been a strikeout factory in 2025 with a 14-5 record, 2.38 ERA, and 1.06 WHIP in 166.1 innings.

His swing and miss skills are among the best in the game, and that is shown by his 11.2 K/9 and 207 strikeouts through the year.

Crochet commanded Saturday's 12-1 rout of the Yankees, yielding just one run on five hits and one walk over seven innings and fanning 11. Based on his recent performance and strikeout rate, betting on over 8.5 strikeouts is a great option.

#2 Braxton Ashcraft: under 4.5 strikeouts -160 (Safe pick of the day)

Braxton Ashcraft has quietly been one of the more successful starters this year with a 4-2 record, 2.70 ERA, and 1.27 WHIP in 41.2 innings.

Though he can miss bats, he fanned six in five shutout innings in Friday's 9-0 rout of the Rockies, his strikeout numbers have been modest across the board with an average of 8.0 K/9.

Against the Cardinals, an offense-balanced team at the plate, Ashcraft is more likely to pitch to contact and battle through the order rather than trying for high strikeout totals. The under 4.5 strikeouts is the play against him, and both his recent trend of usage and matchup setup, so it is the safest bet on the day.

#1 Aaron Nola: under 5.5 strikeouts +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Aaron Nola's year has been a rollercoaster, with a 2-7 record, 6.52 ERA, and 1.53 WHIP in 58 innings.

Yes, he did win Saturday against the Nationals, working six innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out six. His ability to amass high strikeout counts this season has been inconsistent.

Against the well-disciplined Braves offense, which is excellent at not striking out and making contact, Nola is not going to be racking up a huge amount of strikeouts. With the recent trends and the situation, going under 5.5 strikeouts looks like a sure and logical bet for today's slate.

