Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Yusei Kikuchi, and more for June 25, 2025

Get ready for a strikeout showdown as today’s MLB pitching picks highlight a powerful mix of emerging talents and proven arms ready to dominate hitters.

With Paul Skenes' elite command and Edward Cabrera's consistent fire, these strikeout prop bets offer sharp value and strong upside. Facing competitive lineups and challenging matchups, these pitchers are primed to rack up strikeouts and deliver solid returns for savvy bettors.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over 5.5 Ks (-140)

Jacob Misiorowski could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Jacob Misiorowski’s rookie campaign is off to a blazing start, boasting a razor-sharp 1.64 ERA across 11 innings in just two starts. He’s been nearly untouchable, surrendering only one hit while piling up 11 strikeouts, proving his knack for missing bats early in his career.

Though his walk rate shows some room for refinement, his electric stuff and strikeout upside make him a compelling pick to surpass 5.5 Ks against the strikeout-prone Pirates.

#4. Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over 5.5 Ks (-155)

Nick Pivetta has the arsenal to silence this lineup - Source: Imagn

Nick Pivetta has been solid this season with a 3.64 ERA across 84 innings pitched, showing good control and strikeout ability. He averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, which is strong for his role, and he has recorded 91 Ks so far.

The Padres face the Nationals, who have struggled offensively. Pivetta looks well-positioned to clear the 5.5 strikeout line, making him a reliable pick for today’s prop bets.

#3. Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over 6.5 Ks (-130)

Yusei Kikuchi could be unhittable when he finds his groove - Source: Imagn

Yusei Kikuchi enters this outing with a respectable 3.01 ERA across nearly 90 innings, but his strikeout potential stands out more sharply. Logging 87 Ks with an impressive 8.7 K/9 rate, he’s proven capable of missing bats despite a higher walk rate of 4.3 BB/9.

Taking on the Red Sox lineup, Kikuchi’s over 6.5 strikeouts at -130 odds offers a compelling edge for prop bettors hunting for a high-upside pitching performance in today’s slate.

#2. Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over 4.5 Ks (-160)

Edward Cabrera looks ready to blow hitters away all night - Source: Imagn

Edward Cabrera has emerged as a strong strikeout threat this season, posting a solid 3.81 ERA along with 63 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. His impressive K/9 rate of 9.6 underscores his ability to consistently rack up strikeouts, even though his walk rate remains a bit elevated at 4.0 BB/9.

Going up against the Giants, Cabrera’s recent performances are promising; he’s hit at least five strikeouts in each of his last five starts, including a dominant outing with 10 Ks. This makes the over 4.5 strikeouts prop a smart and dependable play for today’s MLB action.

#1. Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over 7.5 Ks (+115)

Paul Skenes could carve up this order like a chef - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes has been dominant in his rookie season, boasting a stunning 1.85 ERA over 102 innings with a superb 0.88 WHIP. His strikeout rate is impressive at 9.4 K/9, racking up 106 strikeouts while maintaining excellent control with just 2.4 walks per nine innings.

Facing the Brewers, Skenes’ consistent ability to miss bats makes the over 7.5 strikeouts prop a bold but promising play for today’s MLB action. His elite mix of command and swing-and-miss stuff positions him as one of the top strikeout pitchers to target.

