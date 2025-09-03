Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Nola, and more for September 3, 2025

Strikeouts are the heartbeat of a pitching duel, the moments that can swing a game in an instant. On September 3, MLB fans can expect plenty of fireworks as some of the league’s most dynamic arms take the mound.

Today’s strikeout prop bets highlight a mix of proven aces, rising stars, and high-upside surprises, offering opportunities for both safe plays and bold predictions.

From pitchers who dominate with precision to those who can light up the radar gun, we’ve broken down five names that could shape the outcomes and your betting strategy this matchup-filled day.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Mitchell Parker - Under 4.5 (-160)

Parker’s 2025 season has been a grind, with a 7-15 record and 5.94 ERA, showing he’s more prone to letting hitters put the ball in play than racking up strikeouts.

Even though he struck out seven in his last start, his season-long K/9 of 6.0 tells a different story. Facing the Marlins, who have been patient at the plate and rarely chase, Parker is unlikely to dominate through swings and misses.

Combine that with his 1.47 WHIP and tendency to allow hard contact, and this looks like a clear case for the under on strikeouts.

#4. Jack Leiter - Over 4.5 (-155)

Jack Leiter has been a strikeout force for the Yankees this season, racking up 118 strikeouts across 121.2 innings with a solid 8.7 K/9. His last start against the Athletics showcased his ability to miss bats, as he fanned seven over six innings while allowing just two runs.

Leiter thrives when he can establish his fastball and mix in his sharp breaking pitches.

Given his track record this season and the matchup favoring strikeouts, Leiter looks poised to easily surpass the 4.5 strikeout mark, making this prop one of the more reliable plays for today.

#3. Jose Quintana - Over 3.5 (-160)

Jose Quintana has shown flashes of strikeout potential this season, averaging 6.0 K/9 across 114.2 innings despite some rough outings.

In his last start against the Diamondbacks, he struck out only two over 3.2 innings, but facing a Phillies lineup that can be aggressive early in counts, Quintana has plenty of opportunities to generate swings and misses.

Even if he struggles with control at times, he has enough strikeout upside to surpass 3.5 Ks, making this a solid mid-tier prop bet for today.

#2. Aaron Nola - Over 4.5 (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Despite a rough 2025 with a 6.47 ERA, Aaron Nola still has the tools to rack up strikeouts. He’s averaging 9.3 K/9 this season and has shown in recent outings that even when runs sneak across, he can still miss bats, striking out four over six innings in his last start against Atlanta.

The Brewers’ lineup has struggled against pitchers who can generate swings and misses, giving Nola a solid opportunity to surpass 4.5 strikeouts.

While results on the scoreboard have been mixed, his strikeout upside makes him the safest pick on today’s slate.

#1. Shohei Ohtani - Over 6.5 (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Shohei Ohtani is ready to dominate again, and the Pirates are about to see why he’s one of the most electric pitchers in baseball. In just over 32 innings this season, he’s striking out batters at an insane 12.2 per nine innings, and his last outing was pure fire, five innings, only two hits, one run, and nine strikeouts.

Ohtani’s devastating fastball-slider combo, paired with his ability to freeze hitters with pinpoint control, makes him nearly unhittable on his day.

Facing a Pirates lineup that struggles against elite strikeout arms, Ohtani is primed to blow past the 6.5 K mark, giving bettors a high-upside, edge-of-your-seat prop to ride.

