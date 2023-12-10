Top 10 reactions to Shohei Ohtani's staggering $700,000,000 Dodgers contract ft. Patrick Mahomes & more

After an exciting sage of a free agency, Shohei Ohtani has put pen to paper on an incredible 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Dodgers fans are celebrating landing the Japanese two-way phenom, the rest of the world is still trying to process the contract. When the news hit, X exploded, with many sharing their thoughts on the deal.

Here are the top reactions from the sporting world to Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers mega-deal.

Top 10 reactions to Shohei Ohtani's incredible Dodgers contract

#10 Michael Harris II is shook

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was clearly shocked, as his post on X confirmed.

#9 Colin Cowherd finally lost for words

Polarizing analyst Colin Cowherd always has something to say, but on this matter, he was finally lost for words.

#8 Skipp Bayless calls out LeBron James (for a change)

While Skipp Bayless considered the news, he addressed it in his usual fashion. Bayless name-dropped LeBron James and let him know that the LA landscape has changed.

#7 Magic Johnson says thank you

Magic Johnson is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. As such, his taking to X and giving a professional shout-out to Shohei Ohtani might not be all that surprising, but being basketball royalty means it's still a big deal.

#6 J.J. says Watt?

Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt has been very active on social media since he retired from the NFL. He shared the news and expressed with an emoji that he was mind-blown. Interestingly, this is not the first time Ohtani has had this effect on him.

#5 Joey Votto chortles in public

Canadian free agent first baseman Joey Votto was in a shop when he heard the news and couldn't contain himself. Thankfully, he's fine.

#4 Enrique Hernandez' jaw hits the floor

Puerto Rican utility player Enrique Hernandez is looking for a team in free agency. He's also looking for a business that can reattach his jaw after hearing about Shohei Ohtani's contract.

#3 Shannon Sharpe played the wrong sport

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had an incredible career, but with the money in baseball, even he's having regrets.

#2 Walker Buehler mentions 'Dogspiracy'

While Ohtani was making his decision, fans were going crazy trying to guess where he would go. One of the wildest theories was that his dog's name held an important clue. Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler touched on that when he took to social media.

#1 Patrick Mahomes is impressed

Earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes restructured his contract and is set to earn $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. Seeing Ohtani's contract was enough to make him laugh, but being the ever-gentleman, he tipped his hat to the baseball superstar.

With Shohei Ohtani now the LA Dodgers' talisman, the pressure for him to hit the ground running will be enormous. It will be interesting to see what he does in the Dodgers blue.

