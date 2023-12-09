Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to big-money deals, but Shohei Ohtani's stunning move to the Los Angeles Dodgers was enough to stun the reigning NFL MVP.

After a kinda-sorta drawn-out saga, Ohtani confirmed that he was signed with the Dodgers, turning a daydream into reality for the franchise in the city of angels. The Japanese superstar ended up signing the richest MLB contract in history, inking a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers beat the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and even the Los Angeles Angels to the move.

Ohtani's Dodgers contract leaves Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal well in the dust, something that made a couple of NFL superstars take notice.

As news broke of Ohtani's blockbuster Dodgers contract, JJ Watt wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"My goodness."

Patrick Mahomes swiftly took notice of the tweet, writing:

"Bro like what! Congrats to him!"

Pitting Patrick Mahomes' contract against Shohei Ohtani's brand-new Dodgers deal

The ink isn't all that dry on Ohtani's Dodgers contract, but it's already one of the most significant deals in sports history.

As things stand, Ohtani is the world's highest-paid athlete, going by annual contract value.

Player Sport Annual Contract Value Shohei Ohtani MLB $700M over 10 years Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer $536M over 2.5 years Patrick Mahomes NFL $450M over 10 years Karim Benzema Soccer $436M over two years Mike Trout MLB $426M over 12 years

While the NFL is certainly bound to see some players (especially quarterbacks) climb their in-house ranks over the next year, we're unlikely to see a deal approach Ohtani's $700 million deal. Joe Burrow is currently the second-highest-paid player in the NFL at $275 million, earning $55 million over five years after the extension he signed this year.

The likes of Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa are up for extensions in the coming offseason. Those figures are likely to rise, but rest assured, Ohtani's crown as the highest-paid player on this list will reign supreme.