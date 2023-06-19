"This is insane" - J.J. Watt stunned by Shohei Ohtani's MVP-level numbers 

Shohei Ohtani lost out on the AL MVP last season to Aaron Judge, but he's resolved to not let that happen again. In his quest for supremacy, everyone is forced to take note- and that includes retired NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt.

Ohtani leads the Los Angeles Angels in all major offensive and pitching categories, which is borderline unprecedented and insanely impressive. Watt tried to bring attention to this on Twitter.

JJ Watt @JJWatt



This is insane.



🤯 twitter.com/bfawkes22/stat… Ben Fawkes @BFawkes22



Hitting:

Runs: Ohtani

Hits: Ohtani

HR: Ohtani

AVG: Ohtani

OPS: Ohtani

RBI: Ohtani

SB: Ohtani

RC: Ohtani



Pitching:

ERA: Ohtani

Wins: Ohtani

K's Ohtani

BAA: Ohtani



He said:

"STILL don't believe this is talked about enough... This is insane."

Ohtani has been an absolute revelation for the Angels this year, and that's saying something for a former MVP. Here's where he ranks in AL statistics:

1st in wRC+ (Aaron Judge has higher but isn't qualified due to IL stints)

1st in HR

1st in RBI

1st in ISO

2nd in xwOBA

1st in Off

2nd in fWAR (batting)

2nd in K/9

13th in ERA

2nd in K

17th in fWAR (pitching)

18th in FIP

15th in IP

10th in SIERA

Put simply, he's been arguably the best hitter in baseball and one of the 10 or so best pitchers. He's one player, which is what impresses fans like JJ Watt so much.

Shohei Ohtani heating up for Angels

The biggest knock on Shohei Ohtani in years past, as asinine an argument as it always was, was that he couldn't get to the playoffs. If he was so good and so valuable, why do the Angels play so poorly?

Shohei Ohtani has wowed JJ Watt

This season, he's resolving to not let that be a knock on him. As he literally puts the team on his back, they've ascended into the second wild card slot, passing the vaunted Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the process.

He may not be able to keep this pace up, but he's a lock for MVP right now and if he can carry the team to the playoffs for the first time in about a decade, he'll get even more fans to react like JJ Watt did.

