The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards made one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason over the weekend, with the Suns landing Bradley Beal and parting with Chris Paul in the process. The Suns land Beal, sending multiple second round picks and pick swaps as well as Landry Shamet and Paul to Washington.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. https://t.co/0lQrSh370q

This marks a dramatic change for Paul, who remains one of the best NBA players in history without a ring. He went from a team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and genuine title chances to a team in the middle of a rebuild with no contention plans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Good Morning America @GMA



Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.



@CP3

#NBA “I was surprised too … in this league anything can happen.”Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns. “I was surprised too … in this league anything can happen.”Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.@CP3#NBA https://t.co/MbDpnf129h

Michael Strahan spoke with Paul, who opened up on the trade on Good Morning America. Paul said:

"I was surprised, too. I found out on a plane yesterday flying here for this. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what's next."

When prodded by other hosts, Strahan stepped in. Having played in the NFL, he knows what it's like to not know what's next and to not have a plan for the future. He played his entire career for the New York Giants, but he had plenty of teammates endure similar experiences to the point guard.

Strahan chided his co-hosts:

"Don't push him any further, he's trying to be nice about it."

Paul put on a smile, but there's no doubt he's not too pleased with his current circumstance.

What's next for Chris Paul following blockbuster Bradley Beal trade?

The expectation is for the Washington Wizards to move Chris Paul once again. They don't plan to use him and obviously, he has trade value. They could easily swing him to a contender for more resources.

Chris Paul may not play for Washington

That could be the Miami Heat, who narrowly missed winning the Finals as an eight seed. They want to retool with a superstar, but they may not have any realistic options aside from Paul.

It could also be the Cleveland Cavaliers, who could benefit from a veteran like Paul after a disappointing series in the postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers may look into it if James Harden leaves. Don't count out the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers or Sacramento Kings from getting involved, either.

Poll : 0 votes