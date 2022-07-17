WATCH: NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and NBA star Chris Paul got to together to pull off some of the craziest trick shots ever 

NFL star Aaron Rodgers and NBA star Chris Paul don't have a lot in common. Rodgers has been with the Green Bay Packers for his entire career while Paul has moved around in his NBA career. He's never played for the Milwaukee Bucks, so there hasn't been any crossover for the two stars.

Both represent State Farm, however, and are featured in their commercials. They recently got together with Dude Perfect. The social media channel is famous for completing incredible trick shots that are unfathomable or seem impossible to pull off.

Bob Garcia 🇵🇷 @bobgar79821 Spending the day watching Dude Perfect with my son. I’d never seen them before. Kind of cool I must admit. The Russell Wilson one was cool. Got to admit the Aaron Rodgers one was better lol Spending the day watching Dude Perfect with my son. I’d never seen them before. Kind of cool I must admit. The Russell Wilson one was cool. Got to admit the Aaron Rodgers one was better lol

Dude Perfect put them both to work on trick shots.

Both athletes are known for their passing. Chris Paul is one of the best passing point guards in NBA history and Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

Dude Perfect @DudePerfect Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things

This translated well for both athletes as they were able to nail several impressive trick shots. In one of the most impressive shots in the video, Rodgers hit a target on top of a Dude Perfect member's head. He was bouncing on a pogo stick, too.

Aaron Rodgers is not favored to win the MVP in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to the MVP award. He won it last season and the season before that. Rodgers has won it an incredible four times in his career. Interestingly, Vegas doesn't think he will win it again in 2022.

The odds are currently as follows:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Tom Brady +900

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Justin Herbert +1000

Joe Burrow +1300

Russell Wilson +1600

Matthew Stafford +1600

Dak Prescott +1600

Lamar Jackson +2000

Kyler Murray +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Jalen Hurts +3000

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Justin Herbert are seen to have an equal or better chance of winning the NFL's most prestigious award.

Rodgers isn't low on the list, though. He still has good odds to become the second-ever player to win three consecutive MVP awards. The first? Brett Favre, whom Rodgers replaced at the Packers. Favre won the award in 1995,1996 and 1997.

Rodgers does face an uphill battle in 2022 as the Packers traded wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This depleted a wide receiver corps that was already incredibly reliant on the star.

Still, if there's anyone in the NFL who can and has routinely succeeded with subpar talent around him, it's Aaron Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see if he can win the award for a third consecutive season in 2022.

