“This is supposed to be one of the great point guards in history in the NBA, you would think that that would fuel Phoenix right?” - Analyst says the Suns’ title window is not over despite Chris Paul’s “no show” vs Mavericks

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns had a great regular season but came up short against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. With the subject of Deandre Ayton's future in Phoenix now in question, some are concerned about the Suns' forecast.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes the Suns can return to their stride next season. Still, Russo is concerned about what Ayton will do for Phoenix and if he's worth a max contract.

On ESPN's "First Take," Russo said:

"I'm not sure what Phoenix should do. It's a tricky call. For whatever reason, you would think this would be a no-brainer. He is a young center, he's played pretty well and they're thinking about not giving him what he wants from a max standpoint. They know more about the player than we do."

Russo believes that people need to keep in mind Ayton's ability and potential to keep the window open. Still, he is concerned that the Suns need Chris Paul to return to get back to how they played last season.

"He's got a lot of talent," Russo said. "He's good going to the basket, and he can make a 12-foot jump shot. He's athletic. I don't think the window is closing, though."

Paul and Ayton were part of a dynamic offense as the Suns were at their peak. In the Suns' Game 7 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, the connection failed.

Despite Chris Paul's Game 7 performance, Mad Dog believes that the Phoenix Suns still have a chance

Mad Dog believes that Chris Paul's Game 7 showing does lead to some concern.

Russo believes that the poor performance in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks could impact the Phoenix Suns. That depends on how Ayton works out.

"He had 27 points in the first half of Game 7, and Paul did not score," Russo said. "This is supposed to be one of the great point guards in history in the NBA. I mean, so you would think that that would fuel Phoenix, right? So, they did win 64 games, so I would think ... the window is still open. I just don't know what to do with the center."

Ayton and Paul were a significant part of the success of the Suns offense.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Most effective pick and roll ball handlers (including passes) in the NBA last season, per Synergy (minimum 200 possessions)



1. James Harden: 1.164 PPP

2. Seth Curry: 1.142

3. Jaylen Nowell: 1.123

4. Chris Paul: 1.108

5. Kevin Durant: 1.103 Most effective pick and roll ball handlers (including passes) in the NBA last season, per Synergy (minimum 200 possessions)1. James Harden: 1.164 PPP2. Seth Curry: 1.1423. Jaylen Nowell: 1.1234. Chris Paul: 1.1085. Kevin Durant: 1.103 https://t.co/S6ik85MRon

Ayton and Paul's pick-and-roll combination was critical to the Suns' success. If Phoenix does not find a solution at the center, a crucial part of the Suns could be missing next season.

