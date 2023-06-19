Was Peyton Manning drinking Bud Light? Broncos legend’s beverage at College World Series ignites furious debate 

Peyton Manning was recently spotted at the College World Series. His beverage of choice appeared to be the popular beer, Bud Light. Recently, the company has received a bit of backlash after doing a small collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Peyton Manning was watching college baseball

Bud Light sent the influencer some rainbow-colored beer cans for a promotion and conservatives and others were thoroughly displeased with that. They have taken to attempting a boycott of the brand, so Manning's apparent choice for them has sparked a debate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tinker @TinkerTYJ Is Peyton Manning drinking a Bud Light at the College World Series? Is Peyton Manning drinking a Bud Light at the College World Series?

One fan online caught a picture of what definitely looks like a Bud Light can in Manning's hand as he enjoys some college baseball. His alma mater, Tennessee, is still alive in the CWS and have a good shot to win it all this year.

There has been a good amount of backlash to the company. They have seen sales dip a bit and many have gone viral for destroying their cases and cans of Bud Light in creative and somewhat violent ways.

NFL fans divided by Peyton Manning's Bud Light drinking

Though it comes from a bit of a satirical source, one user shared what they claim is evidence that Bud Light's decision to pair with the trans influencer has come with consequences that Peyton Manning will now face.

Kim Gits @KimGits1 Vince Langman @LangmanVince



dunning-kruger-times.com/garth-brooks-c… Go WOKE Go BROKE Go WOKE Go BROKE 👇 dunning-kruger-times.com/garth-brooks-c… Super interesting to see the Bud Light backlash movement is bigger than many expected. It’s clearly about more than the beer. Next up is Peyton Manning twitter.com/langmanvince/s… Super interesting to see the Bud Light backlash movement is bigger than many expected. It’s clearly about more than the beer. Next up is Peyton Manning twitter.com/langmanvince/s…

One Twitter user, who claims to have never liked the Hall of Fame quarterback while he was playing, believes Bud Light needs to sign Manning as a sponsor to recover their image and regain some of their sales lost.

emily morgan polaski @EmilyPolaski45 All you yelling about Peyton Manning drinking bud light LOL I never liked him when he played football. But if bud light had any sense and spend some good money and make him a spoke person, they may get some of their customers back @budlight All you yelling about Peyton Manning drinking bud light LOL I never liked him when he played football. But if bud light had any sense and spend some good money and make him a spoke person, they may get some of their customers back @budlight

It's safe to say that a lot of people are upset over the legendary quarterback's choice of beer. Drinking it at a college baseball game where it is likely one of the few beverages available for sale is hardly an endorsement, but there is outrage nonetheless.

However, others believe the outcry is nonsensical and are even more baffled as to why Peyton Manning is now under fire for simply drinking the beer.

Mojack Marine @MojackMarine MAGAts pissed off cuz Peyton Manning drank a Bud Light at College baseball World Series.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

What a bunch of cry about everything weirdos. MAGAts pissed off cuz Peyton Manning drank a Bud Light at College baseball World Series.BAHAHAHAHAHAHAWhat a bunch of cry about everything weirdos.

As mentioned, his drinking of Bud Light is hardly an endorsement, but many see this is a good thing, assuming he's aware of the controversy and wants to support the brand.

Jordyn 🍊 @jah_vol Peyton Manning drinking Bud Light like an inclusive king Peyton Manning drinking Bud Light like an inclusive king 👑 https://t.co/KfYL3Ac9Up

The vitriol was handed back by this fan who can't believe people are upset with Manning.

Charlie Schulze @schulzecharlie2 For all you fuckwads out there who are pissed about Peyton Manning enjoying a Bud Light at the college World Series: grow the hell up. Doubt you even know what the ridiculous term “woke” even means. Fathers who drink beer, enjoy a Bud Light today. For all you fuckwads out there who are pissed about Peyton Manning enjoying a Bud Light at the college World Series: grow the hell up. Doubt you even know what the ridiculous term “woke” even means. Fathers who drink beer, enjoy a Bud Light today.

Whether or not Manning cares about the issue or is just trying to enjoy a beer he likes remains to be seen, but the Internet has certainly run with this.

Poll : 0 votes