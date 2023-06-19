Was Peyton Manning drinking Bud Light? Broncos legend’s beverage at College World Series ignites furious debate 

Peyton Manning was recently spotted at the College World Series. His beverage of choice appeared to be the popular beer, Bud Light. Recently, the company has received a bit of backlash after doing a small collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Bud Light sent the influencer some rainbow-colored beer cans for a promotion and conservatives and others were thoroughly displeased with that. They have taken to attempting a boycott of the brand, so Manning's apparent choice for them has sparked a debate.
One fan online caught a picture of what definitely looks like a Bud Light can in Manning's hand as he enjoys some college baseball. His alma mater, Tennessee, is still alive in the CWS and have a good shot to win it all this year.
There has been a good amount of backlash to the company. They have seen sales dip a bit and many have gone viral for destroying their cases and cans of Bud Light in creative and somewhat violent ways.
NFL fans divided by Peyton Manning's Bud Light drinking
Though it comes from a bit of a satirical source, one user shared what they claim is evidence that Bud Light's decision to pair with the trans influencer has come with consequences that Peyton Manning will now face.
One Twitter user, who claims to have never liked the Hall of Fame quarterback while he was playing, believes Bud Light needs to sign Manning as a sponsor to recover their image and regain some of their sales lost.
It's safe to say that a lot of people are upset over the legendary quarterback's choice of beer. Drinking it at a college baseball game where it is likely one of the few beverages available for sale is hardly an endorsement, but there is outrage nonetheless.
However, others believe the outcry is nonsensical and are even more baffled as to why Peyton Manning is now under fire for simply drinking the beer.
As mentioned, his drinking of Bud Light is hardly an endorsement, but many see this is a good thing, assuming he's aware of the controversy and wants to support the brand.
The vitriol was handed back by this fan who can't believe people are upset with Manning.
Whether or not Manning cares about the issue or is just trying to enjoy a beer he likes remains to be seen, but the Internet has certainly run with this.