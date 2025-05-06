  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Colt Keith, Taylor Ward & more for May 6, 2025

Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Colt Keith, Taylor Ward & more for May 6, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 06, 2025 11:38 GMT
Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Colt Keith, Taylor Ward &amp; more for May 6, 2025
Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Colt Keith, Taylor Ward & more for May 6, 2025 (Credits: Getty)

MLB DFS players have a loaded 12-game main slate to work with this May 6, 2025, and it’s a good one for both elite aces and value bats. With strong pitching options up top and plenty of sneaky mid-range hitters in favorable spots, there’s no shortage of ways to build balanced, competitive lineups on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Ad

Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler headline the pitching slate once again, while hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Byron Buxton bring upside in power-friendly matchups. Plus, budget options like Colt Keith and Taylor Ward offer cheap paths to upside without sacrificing too much salary cap space. Let’s get into today’s top DFS picks with the latest numbers and trends backing them.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Pitchers

Paul Skenes (PIT) – $10,000 DK / $10,800 FD

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Paul Skenes is today&#039;s top DFS pitcher pick (Credits: IMAGN)
Paul Skenes is today's top DFS pitcher pick (Credits: IMAGN)

Paul Skenes has been dominant with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 42.2 innings, showcasing elite control with a 5.13 K/BB ratio.

Ad

Chris Sale (ATL) – $8,800 DK / $9,900 FD

Despite a 4.84 ERA, Sale's underlying metrics, such as a high strike rate, show that he's been unlucky and is due a value play.

Zack Wheeler (PHI) – $9,700 DK / $11,000 FD

Zack Wheeler continues to be a workhorse with a 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44 innings, providing a reliable anchor for DFS lineups.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton (MIN) – $5,000 DK / $3,300 FD

Byron Buxton is today&#039;s top DFS hitter pick - Source: Imagn
Byron Buxton is today's top DFS hitter pick - Source: Imagn

Byron Buxton combines power and speed, having recently achieved his 100th career stolen base, and is an energetic presence in the Twins' lineup.

Ad

Austin Riley (ATL) – $4,800 DK / $3,400 FD

Austin Riley is giving consistent power with a .291 average, 8 home runs, and 25 RBIs, becoming a key contributor for the Braves.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) – $5,300 DK / $3,300 FD

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .273 with 4 home runs and 18 RBIs, and he's a solid option at first base.

Budget Picks

Taylor Ward (LAA) – $3,300 DK / $2,700 FD

Taylor Ward offers power potential at a low cost with six home runs this season, though his batting average remains modest.

Ad

Colt Keith (DET) – $3,200 DK / $3,000 FD

Colt Keith is finally unlocking his power potential. He's hitting .190 with 3 home runs, and he's a value play with some upside.

Yandy Diaz (TB) – $3,600 DK / $2,800 FD

Yandy Diaz could be a good budget pick today - Source: Imagn
Yandy Diaz could be a good budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Yandy Diaz continues to be a good hitter with a .254 average and 4 home runs and 15 RBIs, giving value to budget-minded DFS players.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications