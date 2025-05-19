Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jose Caballero, Taylor Ward, and more for 9-game main slate on May 19, 2025

A new week kicks off with a packed 9-game main slate offering a blend of ace-caliber arms, power bats and value gems perfect for DFS builds on both DraftKings and FanDuel. With several marquee matchups on tap and a few sneaky weather spots to monitor, it’s the kind of slate where one sharp pivot or under-the-radar pick could be the difference between cashing and taking down a GPP.

The pitching pool features a solid blend of strikeout upside and reliability, while the hitter options include some of the league’s most consistent power-speed threats. Plus, there are a handful of budget bats quietly producing under the radar this month. Let’s dive into today’s top DFS targets and value plays you’ll want locked into your lineups before first pitch.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

Luis Castillo continues to be the Mariners’ reliable ace, working a 3.65 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. He’s been dealing with sharper stuff lately, generating whiffs and routinely pitching into the late frames. On a slate with plenty of volatility, Castillo offers a sturdy, high-floor anchor for your builds.

Sonny Gray is flying under the radar but still piling up punchouts. With 51 strikeouts in 50 innings and a 4.50 ERA, he remains capable of spiking a ceiling game, as evidenced by his eight-strikeout clinic against the Pirates last time out. In the right matchup, Gray’s veteran savvy and strikeout chops give him sneaky GPP-winning potential.

Cristopher Sanchez - $8,000 (DraftKings), $9,900 (FanDuel)

Cristopher Sanchez has been a quiet weapon for the Phillies’ staff, posting a sharp 2.91 ERA with 52 strikeouts across 43.1 innings. His elite ground-ball tendencies help him sidestep trouble, while his ability to flash K-upside makes him an appealing mid-tier arm, especially against free-swinging lineups.

Top Hitting Targets

Trea Turner’s elite combo of speed and pop is still alive and well, slashing .294 with two home runs and swiping 10 bags. Facing a hittable lefty today, Turner’s upside for multi-category damage makes him one of the slate’s safest premium options.

Corbin Carroll is filling up the box score night after night, hitting .279 while launching 14 home runs and nabbing nine steals. His mix of power, speed and on-base ability keeps him firmly on the DFS radar, particularly against right-handed pitching.

Shohei Ohtani remains an unstoppable fantasy force. Batting .313 with 16 homers and a monstrous 1.073 OPS, he’s gone deep three times in his last five outings. Anytime he’s on the board, Ohtani boasts a slate-breaking upside that no one else can match.

Value Picks

Jose Caballero - $3,600 (DraftKings), $2,600 (FanDuel)

Jose Caballero has been an underrated spark plug for Tampa Bay, hitting .260 with one homer and 12 stolen bases. His knack for disrupting pitchers on the bases and scrapping for hits makes him an intriguing salary-saver against shaky arms.

Ezequiel Tovar - $3,100 (DraftKings), $3,200 (FanDuel)

Fresh off the IL, Ezequiel Tovar is looking to shake things up for the Rockies. Batting .263 on the year, his aggressive approach and gap-to-gap power offer decent upside for a sub-$3,200 price point, especially in hitter-friendly settings.

Taylor Ward - $3,500 (DraftKings), $2,900 (FanDuel)

Taylor Ward’s .197 average might scare off casual players, but savvy DFS managers know better. With 12 homers, 25 RBIs and 22 runs scored, his power has remained legit. When he’s seeing the ball well, Ward’s got the pop to pay off big at this price, making him a sneaky GPP dart.

