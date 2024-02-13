Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 13, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets. It's the third matchup of the season between the two Atlantic Division teams, with the Celtics winning the first two games. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 13.

The two teams faced each other twice in six days way back in November. The Celtics earned a tough 124-114 win on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn led by Jayson Tatum's 32 points and 11 rebounds. The second meeting was easier in Boston on Nov. 10 as Jaylen Brown finished with 28 points in the 121-107 victory.

Tuesday's game will be the 214th regular-season meeting between the Celtics and Nets dating back to their first-ever matchup on Dec. 19, 1976. The Celtics have dominated the all-time head-to-head against the Nets with a record of 139-74. They have also won eight of the last 10 matchups since Nov. 24, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Did Michael Jordan influence Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's breakup? Closer look at reports and infamous incident

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game is on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Boston and YES Network in Brooklyn.

Moneyline: Celtics (-350) vs Nets (+280)

Spread: Celtics -8.5 (-105) vs Nets +8.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o227.5) vs Nets -110 (u227.5)

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Boston Celtics are riding a four-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's game. The Celtics remain the best team in the league with a record of 41-12. They are 5.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have only won four of their last 10 games. The Nets are coming off an easy win over the San Antonio Spurs. They are currently 11th in the East standings with a record of 21-31.

Also Read: Did Victor Wembanyama record a quintuple-double? Closer look after record-shattering performance

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

The Boston Celtics have three players injured, with Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable due to a lower back contusion. Head coach Joe Mazzulla could use a starting five consisting of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Porzingis.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets only have two players on their injury. report. That means head coach Jacque Vaughn could fetch a starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 29.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 27.0 points per game. Tatum has only scored 30 points or more twice in his last five games. It might be safer to bet on the All-Star forward to go under.

Cam Thomas is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 22.5 points for Tuesday's contest. Thomas has reached at least 23 points twice in his last five games. You can bet on him to go over because he can explode on offense on any given night.

Jaylen Brown is predicted is go over 20.5 points per game, which is a bad bet to take. Brown has not registered more than 21 points more than once in his last five games. However, he's due for a big game, so you can take the risk and bet on him to score at least 21 points.

Also Read: What happened to Jamal Murray? Looking closer at why the Nuggets guard left marquee game vs Bucks (February 12)

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics are simply the best team in the NBA and own the best record at the moment, so they are most likely getting the victory over the Nets.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Celtics will get the win and cover the spread. They are also predicting the total will go over.

Also Read: "That did stick with me" - Amid rumors linking Paul George to Pacers, 9x NBA All-Star fires shots at former franchise

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!