Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 26, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of four scheduled NBA games on Monday. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Nets winning their last encounter on Nov. 20, 2022, at the FedEx Forum. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 26.

Memphis and Brooklyn split last season's series with wins on the road, but the Grizzlies have won eight of their last 10 matchups dating back to Nov. 30, 2018. However, it's a different story for Memphis this season due to the absence of their best players.

Monday's game will be the 54th regular-season meeting between the Grizzlies and Nets. The Grizzlies have a slight 29-24 advantage in the all-time matchup, but the Nets have had the better season overall so far.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies game is on Monday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the YES Network in Brooklyn and Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Nets (-125) vs Grizzlies (+105)

Spread: Nets -1.5 (-105) vs Grizzlies +1.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o215) vs Grizzlies -110 (u215)

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Brooklyn Nets are 0-2 under interim head coach Kevin Ollie and their offense has been abysmal in both games. The Nets were blown out by the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost eight of their last 10 games heading into Monday's matchup. The Grizzlies put up a good game against the mighty LA Clippers in their first game back after the NBA All-Star break.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

The Brooklyn Nets have two players on their injury report, including Ben Simmons who is questionable due to left leg soreness. Kevin Ollie will likely use a starting five of Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies still have six players on their injury report, including three of their starters. Head coach Taylor Jenkins is used to it by now and will likely have a starting lineup of Luke Kennard, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 24.5 points, but is currently projected to score just 22.6 points. Jackson has scored at least 25 points thrice in his last five games. Bet on the former Defensive Player of the Year to go over and beat the odds.

Mikal Bridges is projected to score 19.8 points, which is below his over/under of 20.5 points. Bridges has scored 21 points or more just twice in his last five contests. Bet on the league's iron man to go over since he's due for a big game at some point.

Cam Thomas is favored to go over 19.5 points and score at least 20.9 points on Sunday. Thomas has struggled in his last three games, but the Grizzlies are the perfect opponents to get off his slump. Bet on the streaky guard to score more than 19.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are the slight favorites to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Monday night. The Nets are not off to a good start under interim head coach Kevin Ollie, but they have a better roster than the Grizzlies at the moment.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Nets will get the win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread and the total will go over.

