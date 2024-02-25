NBA fans roast Ben Simmons for exiting game vs Timberwolves citing injury: "Surpassed Chandler Parsons as the biggest swindler" 

Ben Simmons' injury-riddled season continued with the guard suffering a leg injury forcing him to exit the Brooklyn Nets matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Australian had four points, nine rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes before leg soreness ruled him out of the rest of the game.

The Nets went down 101-86, with Cam Thomas leading with 18 points and six rebounds. Mikal Bridges had 15 to show with six boards and eight assists. The injury further compounds Simmons' season where he was expected to make a difference for Brooklyn. His exit had fans roasting the three-time All-Star.

One drew parallels with Chandler Parsons:

"Safe to say Simmons has surpassed Chandler Parsons as the biggest swindler in NBA history"

More comments poured in:

NBA fans were relentless in their trolling of Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has struggled to be healthy for most of his career. The 2016 first-overall pick missed the entire 2016-17 season with a foot injury and the 2021-22 campaign due to a back issue.

He suited up for just 42 games last season due to a nerve impingement in his back. Saturday's game against Minnesota was just his 14th appearance of the current season.

What's next for Ben Simmons?

It's plain unfortunate that Ben Simmons can't seem to catch a break. The guard's back issue saw him miss games between November of last year and January 2024. Add to that a knee issue that has plagued him as well, ensuring that he missed a lot of game time for the Nets.

Simmons' injuries have played a major role in being ineffective on the hardwood this season. That's evident in his averages 6.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 59.1 percent. With a woeful season that refuses to let up, it will be no surprise if the front office shuts him down early this season, given his lack of impact.

In his absence, Brooklyn after firing coach Jacque Vaughn recently, will continue to use Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Smith Jr. and Dennis Schroder along with the starting unit Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Brooklyn is 21-35 and out of playoff contention, occupying 11th place in the East. Up next, they take on the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic as they stake a claim for the postseason.