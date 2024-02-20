“S**t ain’t right dawg”: Ja Morant distraught as he mourns the loss of his beloved aunt

Following Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension, he couldn't finish the 2023-24 season. It was due to a season-ending surgery for a labral tear in his right shoulder. To add to the bad news, Morant shared that his aunt had just passed away on his Instagram story. His post also included a picture of his beloved aunt.

"This s*** ain't right dawg," Morant posted. "RIP Auntie."

Ja Morant mourned over her late aunt in an Instagram story post

As the Grizzlies guard has been sidelined for the season since Jan. 9, 2024, he can be with his family at this vital and sensitive moment.

Tee Morant talked about Ja Morant

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA last Dec. 2023, Tee Morant spoke about his son's return and defended his reputation.

"Answer this, what crime did he commit?" Morant asked. "I'm being devil's advocate now. I'm being a father ... because, like I said, you don't put him on the guillotine if he didn't commit a crime, is what I'm saying. And I tell my son, you made a crime to humanity 'cause so many kids look up to you."

Tee Morant is aware of the implications of Ja Morant's two gun incidents on social media. He had strong words about how the public and media are branding Ja as an individual with problematic and destructive behaviors.

He knows what his son did was wrong. However, he argues that other premier players of the NBA have done far worse than the Grizzles star to tarnish one's legacy and the league's reputation.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Ja Morant debuted for the 2023-24 regular season in his fifth season with the Memphis Grizzlies. It was an incredible return for the two-time NBA All-Star as he dropped 34 points (12-of-24 shooting), eight assists and six rebounds in the Grizzlies' 115-113 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before his season-ending surgery, Morant averaged 25.1 points (47.1% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in the nine games he played this season.