Ben Simmons' island getaway during All-Star break leaves NBA fans perplexed: "Been on vacation since the night he was drafted"

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets went on vacation during the All-Star break like most NBA players. Simmons had an island getaway in what appears to be Jamaica and fans are perplexed. They cannot believe that the Nets star still took some time off despite sitting out most of the time in the past few seasons.

In a post on his TikTok account, Simmons was enjoying life in a beach resort and doing sorts of things such as eating, paddleboarding and fishing. The Nets won't be back in action until Thursday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena up north.

Simmons has only played six games since returning from a back injury that sidelines him for 38 games this season already. He has been dealing with back injuries since arriving from the Philadelphia 76ers two seasons ago via the James Harden trade.

Fans on social media are baffled by Ben Simmons' audacity to take a vacation even though he was not playing a lot this season. Some even called him out for missing games for the majority of his max contract.

One fan wrote:

"That man been on vacation since the night he was drafted! AND THEY CALLED HIM THE NEXT LEBRON. He's the next NBA commentator."

Another fan cannot believe Simmons is living the life despite what happened to his career:

"Finessed the league. Can't even blame 'em. Living the good life playing ball on his terms."

This fan claimed that Simmons has already checked out and is ready to end his career:

"He's gonna retire at the end of his contract. The writing is on the wall."

Here are other reactions to Ben Simmons' vacation during the NBA All-Star break:

Mikal Bridges opens up on Ben Simmons' value with the Nets

Some fans are not convinced that Ben Simmons will ever return to becoming an All-Star caliber player. Simmons has struggled with back injuries over the past few seasons and it continues to hamper him during this campaign.

But regardless of what fans thought of Simmons, Mikal Bridges recently summarized why the Australian star remains valuable to the Brooklyn Nets.

"It's a different dynamic when he has it. Nobody plays or guards Ben like any player on our team unless it's a big. Ben has it a lot, and when we have Ben, it's not really a super offense we’re running."

