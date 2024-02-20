"I'm not as charismatic as my peers": Kevin Durant dissects his unique leadership style beyond the camera's charm

There has been a perception from the NBA media that Kevin Durant is not a leader and more of a follower. Durant debunked the idea that he's not a leader, but just a different one from his peers. He perfectly explained why he's different from a normal leader.

On a recent episode of the Boardroom Cover Story, Durant was asked about the false idea by the media that he's not a true leader of a team despite his greatness. He's not necessarily worried about what the media thinks about him, but he doesn't want to be known as a bad leader.

"I'm not as charismatic as my peers," Durant said. "I don't have a personality that's like fit for TV. A lot of those stories of what we talk about don't get spoken in the media. You got to sell what you've been doing as well and I haven't sold enough. I don't feel like I need to. I don't feel like I want people to call me a leader, but I also don't want other people to say I'm not either."

The questions about Kevin Durant's leadership started when things went south for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant barely did anything that could have saved his partnership with Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Irving had a lot of issues during his time in Brooklyn and the media might have portrayed Durant did not do anything to keep his friend in check. Harden was a different case, but he could have been persuaded to keep the core intact rather than asked a trade.

It didn't help that Irving and Durant would demand a trade last season, but it was the right time for the Nets and everyone involved to move on. Irving was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks and Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant gives advice to young NBA stars

Kevin Durant offered some advice to young NBA stars.

Kevin Durant was one of several elder statesmen in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game along with LeBron James and Steph Curry. Durant has some advice for the young NBA stars and points out why they should respect all the players that paved the way for them.

"Learn the history of the game," he said. "Respect the ones that came before you, even when they do disrespect you. It's Okay. It's absolutely Okay. Know who paved the way. Pour it all into the game if you want to be great and if you want to be someone that will never be forgotten in this league."

Durant will turn 36 later this year in September. He's looking to add one more championship before finally calling it quits in the next few years. The Phoenix Suns currently sit fifth in the Western Conference tied with Dallas Mavericks.

