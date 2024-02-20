"Insane strength man": NBA fans extend support and admiration to Scot Pollard post-heart transplant

Fans had nothing but love, support and admiration for former NBA player Scot Pollard, who recently underwent successful heart transplant surgery a few days ago. Pollard has already shown signs of progress, being able to move around with a walker.

In a post on her X account, Pollard's wife Dawn shared a video of the one-time NBA champion walking at the hospital. Dawn has been very supportive of his husband since he was admitted to a hospital last month while awaiting a donor's heart.

"We have a walker! He's continuing to shock us all with his strength," Dawn wrote.

Fans on social media rallied around Scot Pollard and his family for his progress following a successful heart transplant. They were in awe of Pollard's strength to walk mere days after the procedure.

One fan wrote:

"Insane strength man. Hats off."

This fan cannot believe Pollard was able to walk already days after his heart transplant:

"This is genuinely insane. I've had 5 open heart surgeries and not one of those times was I back on my feet in less than at least 96 hours."

Another fan thought that it was a miracle to see Pollard quickly recover from the complicated surgery:

"I feel as if I am witnessing a miracle with every post. It's amazing."

Here are other reactions to Scot Pollard's progress and recovery from a heart transplant:

Scot Pollard's NBA career

Scot Pollard played 11 seasons in the NBA for five different teams.

Scot Pollard was a high school star in California and Washington before going to the University of Kansas. Pollard spent four seasons in Kansas, earning an education degree and going to the NBA as the 19th overall pick in 1997 by the Detroit Pistons.

The Utah native lasted just one year in Detroit before he got traded to the Sacramento Kings. He became an integral part of the early 2000s Kings team along with Mike Bibby, Chris Webber and Vlade Divac. He had his best years in Sacramento and was one of the top backup big men in the league.

Pollard was then traded to the Indiana Pacers after the 2003 season. He was in Indiana for three years before signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went to the NBA Finals with the Cavs, but got swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

In his final year in the NBA, Pollard signed with the Boston Celtics and won his first and only championship in 2008. He became a commentator for games in Boston and Sacramento. He also pursued acting and even participated in "Survivor: Kaôh Rōng" in 2016.

