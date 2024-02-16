"Lost to bunch of dudes on 10 days": Shaquille O'Neal leads roast of Milwaukee Bucks after shambolic loss to Memphis

TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal was among those left shocked and disappointed after the fully stacked Milwaukee Bucks bowed to a considerably undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The four-time NBA champion could not help but give it to the Bucks, who he said were in no business losing the game.

Speaking on Inside the NBA as they discussed the 113-110 loss of the Bucks to the Grizzlies, ‘Shaq’ pointed out how the loss was very telling since Memphis was left to play bench players and those signed to short-term contracts in the absence of key cogs because of injuries.

The Hall-of-Famer basketball star shared on national TV:

“Lost to bunch of dudes on 10 days.”

Watch his comments below, beginning at 1:01:

The Milwaukee Bucks got stellar games from the All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who finished with 35 points and 12 assists and 24 points and seven dimes, respectively.

But the team still struggled against the Grizzlies, who played inspired basketball at home, all game long.

Milwaukee made a late-game charge, narrowing a nine-point deficit, 113-104, with just 49 seconds to just three points, 113-110, after 20 seconds on back-to-back triples by Malik Beasley. But it proved to be too late, as Memphis held on for the win.

The loss was the second straight for Milwaukee heading into the All-Star break and seventh in 10 games under new coach Doc Rivers. They currently hold a 35-21 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

Next game for the Milwaukee Bucks is in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Feb. 23.

Doc Rivers still believes in Milwaukee Bucks despite tough loss to Memphis Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks’ struggles under new coach Doc Rivers continued on Thursday after they fell prey to an upset at the hands of an undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on the road. But the coach said he is still confident of the team eventually settling in.

Despite having stellar games from All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks never really had their way as the home team played tough on both ends throughout to earn a well-deserved 113-110 victory.

Rivers said he still believes on the ability of his team to eventually steady the ship and play consistent basketball moving forward.

The one-time NBA champion coach (Boston/2008) said at the postgame press conference:

“I think we were bad until we needed to be… But we’re still there. Everybody in this league can play. And you have to respect everybody. Obviously you don’t want lose games like this ever. Does it change the way I look at the team? Not at all. I got all the confidence in this group but we have to make changes with how we want to play…”

Rivers took over from Adrian Griffin as Milwaukee Bucks coach last month, in a move that caught many in the NBA by surprise since Griffin led the team to a 30-13 record in his first year as coach.

The loss against the Grizzlies was the seventh in 10 games for the Bucks under Rivers.