"Seems like they miss Bud": Damian Lillard, Giannis' Bucks laying egg vs Hawks leaves fans worried about championship aspirations

New teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard seem to be struggling in their second game as the Atlanta Hawks took a commanding 21-point first-half lead on Sunday. As of this publishing, the Hawks have maintained their dominance in the second half and are still leading the Bucks by 22 points.

Damian Lillard was nowhere to be found in the first half as Atlanta shut him down. He uncharacteristically scored nothing in both quarters, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo alone in attempting to rally Milwaukee to a comeback. This is especially challenging considering how Khris Middleton is also out of action due to workload management.

Fans on social media are now roasting the Bucks for their shortcomings against a team with a 0-2 start to their season. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"It's early and I don't cover the Bucks but uh seems like they miss bud"

"Lame time fc inna mud"

"Mfs were tryna start Dame > Steph convos after one game"

"It just keeps getting worse. So much for this elite duo."

"Bucks getting punched at home against -- *checks notes* -- the same team the Knicks beat a couple nights ago?"

"Hawks cooking the Bucks, rn…"

"BuT i tHOugHt iT waS DaMe tiMe"

"Damn Time"

Damian Lillard comes up with a horrible first half against the Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks

Ever since Damian Lillard got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, fans were excited to see the ultimate pairing of "Dame Time" and the "Greek Freak".

Despite a close matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard showed everyone that he was still the star of the show no matter what uniform he was wearing, scoring 39 points. However, his first-half performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night was a far cry from his previous showing.

Damian Lillard had one the most underwhelming performances in his career when he ended up scoring nothing against the Hawks in the first two-quarters of the game. He missed all five three-point attempts and all eight of his total shot attempts.