Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024

There are nine NBA games scheduled on Thursday, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets. It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Cavaliers winning the first two games on Oct. 25 and Jan. 11. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 8.

The two teams first faced each other in opening week in Brooklyn, with Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus leading the Cavs to a 114-113 win. Their second meeting happened in Paris, France, at the Accor Arena. Mitchell exploded for 45 points to give fans in attendance a lasting memory.

Thursday's game will also be the 194th regular-season meeting between the Cavs and Nets dating back to their first-ever matchup on Nov. 1, 1976. Cleveland is ahead in the all-time matchup with the Nets 109-84. The Cavs have also won four straight against Brooklyn since March 21, 2023.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game is on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and the YES Network in Brooklyn.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-220) vs Nets (+190)

Spread: Cavaliers -6 (-110) vs Nets +6 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o224.5) vs Nets -110 (u224.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into Thursday's game as winners of seven in a row and nine of their last 10. The Cavs are coming off a 114-106 win over the lowly Washington Wizards. Donovan Mitchell dropped 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle with their second straight loss and sixth of their last 10 games. The Nets lost the first two games of their current five-game homestand. After the Cavs, they will welcome the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one player on their injury report, Ty Jerome, who is out indefinitely with a right ankle injury. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to use a starting five consisting of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets are dealing with five injured players. Head coach Jacque Vaughn will likely use a starting lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 28.5 points against the Brooklyn Nets. Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points per game and has scored at least 29 points in three straight games. Fans should take the chance and bet on the Cavs star going over 28.5 points.

Cam Thomas is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 25.5 points for Thursday's contest. Thomas has only scored 26 or more points once in his last five games. Fans should not take the risk and just bet on him to go under.

Jarrett Allen is slightly favored to go under 15.5 points against the Nets. Allen is averaging the same this season, but has only gone over twice in his last five games. However, it's safe assume that Allen will likely score 16 points in Brooklyn.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center. The Cavs are playing the best brand of basketball in the East at the moment.

Cleveland might be playing the second game of a back-to-back, but bettors should still pick them to win. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Cavaliers will get the victory and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the score will go over.

