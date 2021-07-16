How BGMI T2 teams can improve their game using a statistical approach

BGMI's competitive T2 level is currently seeing a high influx of teams. All of them come with one dream - to become the best BGMI team in India. Only with the right tactics and strategies can one make it to the highest level of BGMI Esports in the current scenario. The Battle Ground Mobile India Series 2021 has been recently announced.

There is no doubt that TSM, OR, GXR, Fnatic, and Soul are the best BGMI competitive teams in India. They don't have a podium finish in every tournament they play, yet they are the best.

The strengths of good BGMI teams are an inspired team, a devoted team manager, and the right tactics. This article discusses these aspects in detail.

A framework for BGMI T2 teams to improve teamwork

An inspired team

The team should consist of motivated and determined people aiming to become the best BGMI squad in India. The team size should be no more than five, though four would be ideal. If the team size is more than five, players could end up arguing with each other for a spot in the squad, eventually leading to the team's splitting.

Top teams dedicate as much as 16 hours to the game per day. A big chunk of it goes to BGMI training grounds. Playing BGMI scrims is critical, but ensure it doesn't take a toll on the team members. Playing classics would improve team synergy and teamwork. Thus the team should meet a perfect balance between these three. If the team is on a losing track, take a break of no more than one week, rejuvenate and come back stronger.

Many Esports organization provides opportunities for BGMI T2 teams to play with T1 teams, BGMI se7en league will be a great opportunity for T2 Teams.

A dedicated team manager

The role of the team manager is irreplaceable for a BGMI T2 team as they will have a rollercoaster ride of success and failures. There should be a dedicated person to manage the team, starting from scrims registration to finding sponsors.

The team manager will expect good results from the team, asking the result after each match, discussing it, and motivating them to perform better to affect the squad positively. The squad then finds it essential to meet the expectations of the team manager. The team and manager can work together and strike a balance between expectations and performance.

The main issue with BGMI T2 teams is that they will have long-term goals such as winning tournaments (BGIS, etc.) but lack certain short-term goals. Going back to the initial question, what metric says they are the best team? If one compiles their performance over tournaments, they perform better than other teams on an average scale. This idea can be utilized to make strategies for the T2 team's improvement.

Power of averages

There are statistics for individual BGMI accounts but none for the squad. A Google form can be used to keep a record of the squad's performance in scrims matches. This is where the manager's role comes in. They must constantly fill in the details of their squad's performance.

Example of the google form for performance analysis

Here is the link for the above form template.

Another version of the form can be used where position points can be included instead of position numbers.

Example of google form with position points Ex

The form can be downloaded here.

The best thing about Google Forms is that one can compile them as a Google Sheet and analyze their data.

Performance compilation

To analyze kills and position points in the first form, managers can apply the average function in google sheets.

Example of averaging in google sheets

According to the new official point system, one can calculate position points and total points using the second form.

Example of a google sheet with position points

Results interpretation

If the team can keep their position point average above six (top 5) and kill points average above 10 for more than a month (these averages aren't standard), the team's performance is excellent. The team might find themselves ready for T1. This should be the team's long-term goal.

To set short-term goals, the team manager should analyze the team's performance for a week and determine how the team is performing. Then the team manager should set goals for each week and gradually increase these goals until the long-term goal is achieved. Managers should also ensure they are giving practically possible weekly goals to the team.

If the team is falling short of the weekly goal, the manager should check that team members won't try to make up for that in a scrims match by changing the team's playstyle (aggressive to passive or vice versa).

Each week the team manager should also analyze how the team is getting eliminated. If there is any specific reason which stands out, the team should take measures to rectify it.

For example, if a dropping fight is a problem, the team should change the drop tactics or drop itself. If a 4v4 fight is a reason for elimination, the members should invest more time on training grounds and improve their assaulting skills.

Most of the BGMI T2 squad will have a problem with rotation. Zone rotations are an important part of the match, the team should give adequate time and attention to master them.

The story of team Mayhem and Celtz, from underdogs to podium finishes, is a true inspiration for the T2 teams.

Zone rotation tips

BGMI is a highly dynamic game, no one can predict the zone perfectly, but one can try to come closer to the last zones by making the right decisions at the initial stages of the match.

Erangel

If the team can take the center of the third zone, they will have a high chance to get subsequent zones. This will also benefit the team in rotating to consecutive zones.

Miramar

Zone rotations are difficult due to rough terrain and fragile vehicles. The team should take road routes rather than rough terrain as the road edge will be mostly unpopulated.

While playing Miramar, the team should try getting to the center of the fourth zone. If the team is going for an early zone rotation for the 5th zone and following zones, the team should aim for ridges. If the team is taking a late rotation, the team should initiate a fight and get into compounds.

The tactics discussed here have great potential if the teams constantly employ them. Thus regular practice and correct implementation of the tactics will help each BGMI T2 team level up to T1.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

