"I was proud to have my voice pack in a billion-dollar game that is played by millions": Mavi, BGMI content creator and in-game leader of TeamXSpark

The battle royale esports scene spiked back when PUBG Mobile was in a rage, and now it is booming once again with BGMI. The ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 is one of the biggest tournaments and TeamXSpark is one of the top 16 teams that have qualified for the next round of the competition.

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is the in-game leader on the BGMI roster of TeamXSpark, who also has his own YouTube channel, MAVI, that has over 1.27 million subscribers.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Mavi opened up about his journey in the competitive gaming world, his YouTube channel, and more.

Mavi on BGMI's esports scenario and his journey in the gaming world

Q. Your journey in esports has been filled with ups and downs. Tell us a bit more about what you had to face in the professional gaming world when you initially joined. What motivated you to take it up as a profession?

Mavi: Look, I do not want to cry like others and say that I faced many issues even though I did not have the device, internet, and all. Everyone has to go through some hurdles to reach somewhere, and it is part of a journey.

Talking about motivation, I do not know anything aside from playing games and driving cars. So, the enjoyment and the fun I got from playing BGMI motivated me throughout the process. The money I earned as a result of this process fulfilled my small requirements (*laughs*).

Q. What made you choose BGMI out of all the other battle royale mobile games? What other gaming titles do you prefer aside from the Krafton classic?

Mavi: It’s quite funny how I got into BGMI. Initially, I was looking for a game where we could drive different types of vehicles and eliminate enemies by shooting and all, and I got to know about this game, and in the first instance, I liked the game. Every day, developers and management improve BGMI and its esports ecosystem. And right now, it is surely India's favorite mobile game.

Currently, the competition in BGMI esports has increased so much that I am not getting time to play other games, but I am planning on playing Valorant soon.

Q. Many mobile gamers have been demanding the release of BGMI Lite for a long time now. Do you feel that a lighter version should be released? If yes, why?

Mavi: My answer would be yes. BGMI Lite should be available so that people with low-end devices can also enjoy the adrenaline that flows while playing a battle royale game. Let's see what Krafton is planning!

Q. BGMI even has a special voice pack dedicated to you. What was the whole recording process like?

Mavi: The process was fantastic! I enjoyed it and was proud to have my voice pack in a billion-dollar game that is played by millions.

Q. Before joining TeamXSpark, you were part of Orange Rock. What has your learning curve been like on your previous roster?

Mavi: Honestly, I had the best time of my life in OR Esports. As an organization, they are very good. We were at the top of our prime at the time, but soon the game (PUBG Mobile) was banned. Sometimes I think about how unlucky I was; I neither enjoyed my peak nor achieved anything big after it.

Q. TeamXSpark is currently going through a low-phase. Being the in-game leader, how do you plan to strike back? Is there anything specific that the whole team is working on to bounce back on track?

Mavi: We are working on various aspects, specifically on our 4v4 fights. It has been a major problem for us since the first BGMI event, but we will not disappoint our fans this time. We have also hired a coach to eliminate these mistakes.

Q. With whom is your synergy the best in TeamXSpark and why?

Mavi: Of course, Sc0ut! We have been teammates for a very long time. I know we fight a lot while playing BGMI, but in the end, we both have each other’s back.

Q. Your YouTube channel has over 1.27 million subscribers. What kind of videos do you like uploading the most? Is there a special kind of video series that you would like to upload in the immediate future?

Mavi: Being a Punjabi, there is no doubt that I love uploading more fun videos that can bring a smile to the audience's face. However, one cannot just stick to one genre and there should be some drama and action.

Yes, I am planning something related to GTA RP in the future. You will see it very soon.

Q. Aside from being a content creator and professional gamer, you are also a streamer. How different is streaming compared to creating content around the same game?

Mavi: Streaming is completely different, and handling an Indian audience is a very tough job, especially when teenagers are involved. I can make content with other games, but people only like BGMI, so I play different games once or twice a month.

However, there a small portion of my audience whom I love very much as they understand me so well.

Q. What would you like to tell your fans who are awaiting your return to the professional gaming scenario?

Mavi: Dear fans, I know we disappointed you so much, but you also know what we are capable of. We have done it in the past, so it will not be difficult to do it again in the future, so believe in us.

I know we have already taken so much time. Since all of you have waited so long, wait a little while longer. Remember, Team SouL, too, took three years to win once again. So, have patience and trust in the process! Much love.

