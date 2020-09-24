HDFC Life Partners with Sportskeeda for IPL 2020

Mumbai, September 24, 2020 - HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, signs an official sponsorship agreement with Sportskeeda for IPL 2020.

With the sporting world still gradually being reinstated to normalcy, the biggest franchise T20 cricket tournament - Indian Premier League 2020 promises to be that rush of adrenaline which will get people of the country cheering and in high spirits again.

Sportskeeda, whose reach and brand recognition are unrivaled in the Indian Cricket and Sports world, expect over 45Mn monthly users and 800Mn monthly impressions on the website during the span of the cricketing extravaganza and will be at the forefront of bringing the IPL frenzy to the users with a series of innovations that promise an experience like never before.

The all-new customized HDFC Life's ‘Live IPL Tracker’ will help users stay updated on their favorite teams, showcasing detailed statistics in the form of a visual treat, that will transform the run-of-the-mill data points into a snazzy fan experience. This lies in line with HDFC Life that has proven to be an award-winning one-stop comprehensive life insurance solution provider for all things, including a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various life stage needs of customers like Protection, Pension, Savings & Investments, Health, etc.

Apart from this, other impactful and design-led properties shall also be provided to HDFC Life that will take user engagement to the next level by enhancing the overall fan experience and the association will increase awareness and help in building relevance of the various life insurance solutions provided by HDFC Life.

Vishal Subharwal

Speaking on the partnership, Vishal Subharwal – Executive Vice President E-Commerce & Digital Marketing, HDFC Life, said, “Increasing the awareness of protection & risk transfer using appropriate life insurance products is critical, especially given that the world is emerging from a pandemic. The staging of the IPL is a testimony that things are surely but slowly getting back to normal. With Sportskeeda, we have the right platform to reach out to the right audience groups and raise awareness about HDFC Life's products”.

Speaking on this, Ajay Pratap Singh, Head - Marketing and Partnerships, Sportskeeda said that they had previously worked with HDFC Life during the 2019 IPL season and that it is an absolute pleasure to serve them again! Hope to make this endeavor a grand success.

About Sportskeeda:

Founded in 2009, Sportskeeda is amongst the top sports news sites in India, serving 125Mn+ annual and 35Mn+ monthly users, with a major focus being on Cricket, ESports, Wrestling (USA), and Football. Sportskeeda’s content is contributed by a global community of writers, publishing 200+ articles and videos every day.