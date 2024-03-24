Is Warzone Mobile on Android fixed after update?

The Call of Duty team recently revealed an update for Warzone Mobile on Android devices, promising to address major bugs and performance issues with this update for players struggling to run the game as intended. But is the new update for Android devices really effective?

This article will discuss the changes brought by the update for Warzone Mobile on Android while also looking at players' feedback regarding the same.

What's changed with the new update for Warzone Mobile on Android?

The developers recently shared a post on X addressing the issues faced by players in Warzone Mobile on Android devices. They have recently fixed the most annoying bugs and errors in the game. Additionally, a small-scale update has been rolled out to some players. The general release will be made after monitoring the performance of this update.

Here are the key changes made by the latest update to fix the bugs and issues for users running Warzone Mobile on their Android devices.

An issue that prevented several devices from accessing full-fidelity graphics has been fixed.

Assets will now stream faster on certain devices. They will look better and load faster.

Various graphic corruptions and crashes identified by the community have been addressed.

The update will prevent unsupported devices from downloading the game to avoid confusion (Related to unsupported GPU messages).

Players are still struggling despite installing the update for Warzone Mobile on Android

The players who installed the first major update for Warzone Mobile on Android seem to be dissatisfied. Some users have revealed on social media that they can't access the events section to claim their rewards.

A player reported that after installing the Warzone Mobile update, the option for medium and high graphics was removed. They could only choose between low and minimum graphics.

Some users' devices are still overheating due to Warzone Mobile despite installing the crucial patch.

Players are also frustrated with graphics not improving further even after applying the update. They reported blurry graphics and new glitches during gameplay.

Some users cannot load up the game following the new update, as it has reportedly broken the game.

The developers must work harder to ensure better optimization, smooth performance, and bug-free experience.

