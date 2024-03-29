Almost four years after CoD Mobile was launched, the famous American streamer TimTheTatman has given his view on the game, surprising everyone with his take. This has sparked conversations among gamers about what sets this version apart and whether it can hold its own against the PC and console versions.

The streamer started the video right away, praising the game before eventually revealing which one he was talking about:

"What you're going to see in this video is the best version of Call of Duty, I truly mean that in my heart."

The gaming stre­amer analyzes the use­r interface (UI) and battle pass fe­ature in CoD Mobile. He highlights how the­ game's interface is e­asy to navigate and more straightforward compared to the­ versions on PCs or gaming consoles. According to him, this user-frie­ndly design makes the mobile­ game accessible to a wide­r audience.

Why TimTheTatman feels CoD Mobile is the "best version of Call of Duty"

Along with the abovementioned analysis, TimTheTatman praises the inclusion of a battle­ pass system. This feature allows playe­rs to unlock various rewards and cosmetic customization options as they progre­ss through the game, enhancing the overall experie­nce. The battle pass ke­eps gamers engage­d by providing incentives and a se­nse of progression.

The stre­amer appreciates the­ developers' e­fforts in creating a simple yet e­ngaging UI for CoD Mobile. The clean and intuitive­ layout ensures that players can focus on the­ gameplay without feeling ove­rwhelmed by complex me­nus or controls. He says:

"This UI, look at how simple this is."

Regarding aesthetics, he emphasizes the importance of guns, operator skins, and camos available in the game, showing appreciation for their quality and variety. Particularly noteworthy are weapons like the Peacekeeper and striking camos such as "Fluorescence," which he believes are equal to, or even better, than what is offered in the PC/console versions.

Expand Tweet

The streamer also commends the gameplay in CoD Mobile, especially praising the inclusion of fan-favorite maps such as Summit from Black Ops. He appreciates the gameplay and the variety of killstreaks available, like the Predator Missile and Chopper Gunner, which are smoothly incorporated into the mobile version. Further praising the game, he says:

"I'll say this too because this stuck out to me. Hunter Killer drone, this was one of my favorite ones from Black Ops 2 and it's in this game."

According to Tim, the biggest standout feature is the incorporation of traditional CoD elements, which have been adapted for mobile gaming. This blend of nostalgia and modern mobile gaming technologies produces an engaging experience that appeals to longtime fans and newer players.

Tim discusses the competitive component of Call of Duty Mobile, mentioning ranked play. Its easy accessibility and depth make it a viable choice for competitive mobile gaming, which adds to its appeal and longevity.

Expand Tweet

He further adds:

"I'm sorry. This is like a better multiplayer experience than what you can play on the computer or on console."

The game's intuitive user interface, rich cosmetics, nostalgic aspects, and competitive potential all work together to produce an experience that appeals to gamers on the mobile platform. As mobile gaming evolves, CoD Mobile exemplifies how a mobile adaption can thrive and even outperform its traditional counterparts in certain areas.