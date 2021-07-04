2021-2022 CFB Big 12 preview part 2: Key players, schedule, predictions

2021-2022 Big 12 preview part 2

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Big 12 preview

Oklahoma State finished 2020 with an impressive 8-3 record and won six conference games. Injuries took a toll on their season and derailed them from getting to the Big 12 championship game. Other glaring issues were their weak run game and poor pass protection.

The #20 Cowboys started the season going 4-0 with wins over Iowa State and Tulsa, ending up playing Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Cowboys have lost several star players like RB Chuba Hubbard, OT Tevin Jenkins and WR Tylan Wallace. Here's a look at how the Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up for the 2021-2022 season.

Oklahoma State's strengths: Their secondary has three potential starting safeties, including Tre Sterling, who had 74 tackles last year. Kolby Harvell-Pea and Tanner McCalister are talented DBs as well, making this one of the most talented positions in the Big 12. CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse will fill the hole left by Rodarius Williams and he's a brute tackler.

Oklahoma State's weakness: The Cowboys lack star talent at WR. Their offense lost its top three targets in Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf. They have good players waiting to step up into bigger roles this year, but the group isn't as dangerous.

Braydon Johnson was the third-best WR with 248 yards in 2020. Tay Martin and Brennon Pressley should round out the starters but don't have much experience.

Oklahoma State key players: Offense

RB: Dezmon Jackson - Jackson posted the second-most rushing yards for the team last year. He had 568 rushing yards, 4 TDs, and an average of 5.3 yards/carry. He'll split carries with RB LD Brown but needs to set himself apart from Brown. Jackson could improve as a receiver out of the backfield to become a featured guy.

"I've never been a high-star guy or highly recruited, so my motivation is that I want to prove myself right rather than prove everybody wrong. I know what I can do and I love the game and that keeps me going." -@dezmonjackson



OG: Josh Sills - The Cowboys have another future first-round pick in Sills. He stands 6'6'' and 330 pounds and brought his talents from West Virginia. Sills earned All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and the team loves his ability to start at either guard or tackle. The offensive line should do better with their pass protection this year.

Oklahoma State key players: Defense

LB: Malcolm Rodriguez - Rodriguez earned an additional year of eligibility and led the team with 82 tackles in 2020. He's poised to become a powerful voice and leader on the defense. He scored 3 sacks last year and the team will line him up as an edge-rusher, pass defender and as a run stuffer.

S: Kolby Harvell-Pea - He's in his third year but wasn't a crucial playmaker compared to 2019. The Cowboys need him to be a shut-down corner once more and help increase their overall turnover total.

2021-2022 Oklahoma State Big 12 schedule

Week 1: Saturday, September 4, vs Missouri State

Week 2: Saturday, September 11, vs Tulsa

Week 3: Saturday, September 18, at Boise State

Week 4: Saturday, September 25, vs Kansas State

Week 5: Saturday, October 2, vs Baylor

Week 6: Saturday, October 16, at Texas

Week 7: Saturday, October 23, at Iowa State

Week 8: Saturday, October 30, vs Kansas

Week 9: Saturday, November 6, at West Virginia

Week 10: Saturday, November 13, vs TCU

Week 11: Saturday, November 20, at Texas Tech

Week 12: Saturday, November 27, vs Oklahoma

2021-2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 predictions (9-3 overall, 6-3 Big 12)

Head coach Mike Gundy has 15 straight winning seasons with 15 straight bowl appearances. With nine wins this year, his streak will continue. The only losses came from Oklahoma, TCU and Iowa State in conference play.

There's a chance the Cowboys could find a way to sneak into the Big 12 championship game, but it's a long shot. They would either need to beat Iowa State during the season or hope for a better overall record than the Cyclones.

