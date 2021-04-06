How to watch Texas Tech Pro Day: Schedule, Prospects & Predictions for April 7, 2021

The Texas Tech Red Raiders invited three players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Jack Anderson, Zech McPhearson and TJ Vasher. But since the event has been cancelled, the Red Raiders will look to improve their draft stock on their Pro Day.

On that note, let's take a look at how college and NFL fans can watch the Texas Tech Pro Day on Wednesday.

Texas Tech's Pro Day Schedule

Date: April 7, 2021.

Time: 11 AM EST - 3:30 PM EST.

How to watch: NFL Network, (follow on) Twitter.

Texas Tech Pro Day: Draft Prospects who'll be performing

Texas vs Texas Tech

Texas Tech have a number of offensive and defensive players who will be performing during their Pro Day on April 7th. All the players will be looking to improve their chances on getting drafted.

On that note, let's take a look at the Texas Tech players who'll participate in drills on Wednesday.

Offensive Prospects:

OL: Jack Anderson.

WR: TJ Vasher.

Defensive Prospects:

CB: Zech McPhearson.

CB: Thomas Leggett.

DL: Eli Howard.

Texas Tech Pro Day Predictions

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders Pro Day will be significant for defensive back Thomas Leggett.

Leggett has had a long journey to this point in his college football career. Thomas Leggett is a Junior College transfer. Texas Tech has given him his second chance at making the NFL. He could do so by producing the best performance at the Texas Tech Pro Day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech wide receiver TJ Vasher is another prospect who will need to put on a great performance on his Pro Day on April 7th. Vasher is in one of the most talented wide receiver classes in recent history. TJ Vasher will need to put on his best performance to jump up in the wide receiver rankings.

Jack Anderson is the 185th overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's also the 15th-best interior offensive linemen in this year's draft. Anderson was one of the three Red Raiders who were invited to the combine. He'll now look to his Pro Day to help boost his draft stock.

Eli Howard is the 398th-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's ranked towards the bottom of the edge rushers in this year's draft. He could easily get a boost from his performance on his Pro Day on Wednesday.