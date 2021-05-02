2021 NFL Draft: 3 Best landing spots for Sam Ehlinger

The 2021 NFL Draft brought what was likely one of the best QB class that fans have seen in a long time. With 5 QBs taken in the first round, it's safe to say that those teams realized the talent available this year.

Nonetheless, there were still plenty of QBs left after Day 1 of the NFL Draft that were worthy of being taken later on in the second round. Kyle Trask was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will sit behind "GOAT" Tom Brady. In round 3, Davis Miller and Kellen Mond were taken back-to-back.

Top QBs available in the #NFLDraft



1. Jamie Newman, Wake

2. Shane Buechele, SMU

3. Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

4. Sam Ehlinger, Texas



Full list ➡️ https://t.co/vTraFmgW4b pic.twitter.com/Gcx752Xezb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

We are now on Day 3 of the NFL Draft and we've seen just one QB being drafted. Ian Book was taken in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints, above Sam Ehlinger. While both were projected as 6th or 7th round QBs, Ehlinger had the upperhand.

Here are three teams that could land the product from Texas (in no specific order).

#1 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were in an interesting position this year. With the 4th overall pick, many said they would take TE Kyle Pitts, while others said QB is a position to address for the Falcons. They chose to add Pitts to this already underrated defense, allowing Matt Ryan to sign in relief.

Texas' Sam Ehlinger confronts his doubters and NFL questions head-on in preparation for the draft. https://t.co/vipKquFlzM pic.twitter.com/UQi0zEry1j — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 27, 2021

But that doesn't mean the QB position should not be overlooked, and that's where the Falcons should come in with their 6th round pick (187th overall). Ehlinger would clearly sit behind Ryan, who would be an amazing mentor for the 22-year-old QB out of Texas.

#2 Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill has been a success under HC Mike Vrabel and should be under center for another two seasons or so. Replacing him isn't an immediate concern for the team, but depth is certainly needed.

Currently, the Tennessee Titans have Logan Woodside and DeShone Kizer, both of whom have not seen the field that much. Having Ehlinger as the backup, or even as a third-string QB, would help Ehlinger adapt to the NFL. He could develop enough to be the future Titans QB. Using their last pick in the 7th round would make Ehlinger an intriguing pick by the Titans.

#3 Los Angeles Rams

Veteran QB Matthew Stafford has been relatively healthy throughout his career. Let's hope he stays healthy with the Rams as they make a big push for the Super Bowl. However, last season we saw former QB Jared Goff go down late in the season, and the Rams had to look toward John Wolford to be the starting QB in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Today’s @usatodaysports print edition takes you behind the scenes of Longhorns QB prospect Sam Ehlinger’s #NFLDraft prep: https://t.co/paOgbVF8I5 pic.twitter.com/TXc0bvhqxc — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 28, 2021

Ehlinger would fit into the scheme that HC Sean McVay has implemented. Additionally, learning behind a season-veteran in the NFL who has been an underrated QB throughout his life would help Ehlinger immensely.