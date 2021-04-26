NFL Draft 2021: 3 reasons why the Atlanta Falcons should keep the 4th overall pick

The Atlanta Falcons are in a very interesting spot for the 2021 NFL offseason. With the team having one of the lowest cap spaces in the league and rebuilding the organization from the ground up, the Falcons have a lot on their plate to deal with. They may not be successful this season, but they could slowly begin throughout the offseason.

The #Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

That's where the 2021 NFL Draft comes in, and the Falcons hold the 4th overall pick this season. It's unclear what the organization will do in terms of the pick, but here are 3 reasons why they should keep the 4th overall pick (for now).

#1 Could Justin Fields fall to the Falcons?

There's no doubt that the QB position should be the number 1 priority on new GM Terry Fontenot's list. It seemed as if one of the top five QB prospects would land in their hands until the San Francisco 49ers made the trade to acquire the 3rd overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers have narrowed down their decision on the No. 3 pick to Mac Jones and Trey Lance, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/cynh5vAZRi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2021

The move clearly indicated the 49ers' wish to draft a QB this year, and now rumors have surfaced that the team has zeroed in on either Mac Jones or Trey Lance (fans should take this with a grain of salt). If it does turn out to be true, Justin Fields could fall right into their hands and would have one of the greatest mentors in Matt Ryan.

While this could lead to a new franchise QB, it could also allow the Falcons to use it as leverage if Fields were to be available.

#2 Gaining future draft picks

The Falcons are hurting all around and that doesn't mean they should keep the pick. However, keeping the pick up until draft night would give the organization a lot of leverage, especially if a player like Fields is not drafted between the first and the third pick.

A team like the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots could offer at least three first-round draft picks for the Falcons' 4th overall pick. After all, it is a rebuilding season for them that will likely be a slow process.

Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of next week’s NFL Draft — including the #Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GjJazJXZQp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2021

If the team doesn't receive an intriguing offer, there are only a few ways they can go with the pick.

#3 Taking Kyle Pitts

TE Kyle Pitts from Florida should be a no-brainer pick for the organization. Despite the fallout the team has had, Ryan has played well at the age of 35. In 2020, Ryan had a 65% completion rate with 4,581 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. It didn't help that Ryan had no help up front, as he had the 5th most sacks on him in 2020.

Fill in the blank:



Kyle Pitts will be drafted by the ________. pic.twitter.com/ssoO782wX9 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 26, 2021

Pitts would tremendously help this offense that already includes RB Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and TE Hayden Hurst. If the Falcons boost the offensive line, we could see yet another decent performance from Ryan, enough for the Falcons to wait on their QB situation till later on in the draft.