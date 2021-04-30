NFL Draft 2021: Why did Mac Jones fall to the Patriots?

In what seemed to be a joke that the New England Patriots would draft a quarterback in the first round, the Patriots changed their tradition.

The Patriots took Alabama QB Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick, falling past the top-10 overall pick. Head coach and general manager Bill Belichick did not waste any time when the Patriots were on the clock, taking up just a few seconds before the pick was sent in.

Many fans are now wondering why did Jones fall to the Patriots, as he was rumored to go to the San Francisco 49ers (who drafted QB Trey Lance). So why did Jones fall?

NFL Draft: Patriots may have drafted a franchise QB

Jones simply fell because of the draft requirements the teams had after the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to any of the trades that occurred during the draft, the only teams that could draft a QB were the Minnesota Vikings.

The Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater this week, making it unlikely that the Broncos would draft a QB. Before the Bears traded to draft QB Justin Fields with the 12th overall pick, it was likely that they would have taken Jones considering Fields was expected to go in the top-10.

Once Fields was taken by the Bears, it was almost certain that the Patriots would take Jones. The Patriots' QB position was shaky as they re-signed veteran Cam Newton to another one-year deal after a below-average 2020 season. Now Jones will not only be mentored by a QB who has previously been successful in the league but will also have one of the best head coach/offensive coordinator combos.

For now, it's unclear who will be the starting QB for the Patriots in the upcoming 2021 NFL regular season. Patriots fans should expect Jones to bring heavy competition for Newton, as he has been compared to former Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady by some fans.