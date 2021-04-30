NFL Draft Results 2021: Best available players after Round 1

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to an end and several players that were considered to go in the first round are still on the board.

A few interesting picks were made in the first round of the draft, including the Las Vegas Raiders taking OT Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick, and the New York Giants taking WR Kadarius Toney.

With that being said, here are a few of the best available players that could be taken early on in the second round (in no specific ranking order).

NFL: Top prospects available

#1 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

Likely the biggest surprise of the 2021 NFL Draft, "JOK" was widely known as the second-best linebacker prospect behind Penn State LB Micah Parsons, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. The Washington Football Team, who needed to address LB positions in the draft, took Jamin Davis from Kentucky over JOK as well.

Zaven Collins was also drafted before Notre Dame LB by the Arizona Cardinals. Either way, he will likely be taken early on in the second round of the draft.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Second-highest slot coverage grade in the FBS in 2020.



He's a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/pBEPw3aib3 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 22, 2021

#2 Elijah Moore, WR

This year's draft brought us a great class of wide receiver prospects and as a result, several players who could have easily been first-round picks will fall to the second and third rounds of the draft. Elijah Moore is just one of many receivers left on the board.

Elijah Moore had a 86% slot catch rate last season



1st among all WRs in CFB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BK1fKmsUBC — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 29, 2021

Ole Miss has seen recent success with its receivers entering the NFL Draft. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown and Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf both played for Ole Miss and have had successful careers so far. Expect Moore to be gone by the end of the second round.

#3 Trevon Moehrig, S

2021 did not bring an intriguing safety class. Nonetheless, Moehrig out of TCU was considered to be a late first-round pick in this year's draft. Unfortunately, Moehrig was not picked due to the linebacker and cornerback class being seen as a rare class of prospects by teams. Either way, Moehrig should be gone in the second round and it would be a surprise to see him still available in the third round of the NFL Draft.

No. 1 safety in the NFL Draft: Trevon Moehrig has made 28 plays on the ball since 2019



Five more than any other Power 5 safety pic.twitter.com/ArprDPheGJ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 22, 2021