10 best superhero shows of the last decade

Superhero shows have captured viewers' hearts worldwide, transporting them to imaginative worlds filled with larger-than-life characters and thrilling adventures. From their origins in comic books to their migration to the small screen, superhero stories have flourished in recent years. Since 2013 especially, superhero shows have exploded, featuring heroes and villains from established comic book universes and independent creators.

From the streets of Hell's Kitchen to the corridors of the Time Variance Authority, these shows have pushed the boundaries of the genre, exploring themes of identity, morality, and power. To help you navigate this expansive world of superhero television, we have compiled a list of the ten best superhero shows from the last decade.

The Boys, Loki, and eight other best superhero shows from the last decade

1) Daredevil (2015-2018)

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, standing on a rooftop in his signature red suit (Image via Netflix)

Daredevil is a fan-favorite superhero show that aired on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. The series follows the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who fights crime in New York City's Hell's Kitchen as the masked vigilante Daredevil. Charlie Cox's portrayal of Daredevil is praised for its depth and nuance, making the character more human and relatable. The show is known for its intense action scenes, complex characters, and gritty tone.

Fans of Daredevil can look forward to Daredevil: Born Again, set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024. The series is the second part centered on the character and a sequel to Echo. Produced by Marvel Studios, the show will have 18 episodes and will be part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its high production value and dedicated fan base, Born Again will surely be a hit among superhero fans.

2) The Flash (2014-present)

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in his iconic red suit (Image via CW)

The Flash is a critically acclaimed CW series that has captured audiences' hearts since 2014. The show follows Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who gains superhuman speed after a freak accident. Known for its exciting action scenes and intricate plotlines, The Flash has become a staple in the superhero television genre.

As the ninth and final season of The Flash continues, fans eagerly await the conclusion of Barry Allen's story in the Arrowverse. Produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment, with Eric Wallace serving as showrunner, the season premiered on February 8, 2023.

With only two episodes remaining, fans can expect a thrilling finale to one of the most beloved superhero shows of the past decade.

3) Arrow (2012-2020)

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow (Image via CW)

Arrow is a beloved CW show that follows the journey of Oliver Queen, a billionaire playboy who becomes the Green Arrow after being stranded on a deserted island for five years. The show is known for its compelling character development and thrilling action sequences.

Arrow became a major series in the superhero genre throughout its eight seasons, blending intense fight scenes with intricate plotlines and well-rounded characters. The show's legacy also includes launching a shared universe of DC shows on The CW, affectionately known as the Arrowverse. Arrow may have come to a close, but its impact on the superhero TV landscape will continue to be felt for years.

4) Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2020)

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, leading a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents on a mission (Image via ABC)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a critically acclaimed Marvel series that lasted seven seasons from 2013 to 2020. The show mainly occurs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Later seasons reference events in the main MCU Universe and follow a team of agents from the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.) as they investigate and combat supernatural threats.

The show has been praised for its clever writing, engaging characters, and impressive special effects, making it a must-watch for Marvel fans and casual viewers alike.

Throughout its run, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has garnered a dedicated following thanks to its ensemble cast's thrilling action scenes, surprising plot twists, and standout performances. The show also features plenty of Easter eggs and references to the wider Marvel universe, making it a treat for fans who love to spot connections between different franchises.

5) The Boys (2019-present)

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, leading his team of anti-superhero vigilantes with a fierce determination (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Boys has been a hit since it first premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019, and it's easy to see why. The show takes a unique approach to the superhero genre, exploring the darker side of superpowers and the corrupt systems surrounding them. With its graphic violence and biting social commentary, The Boys has become known for pushing the boundaries of what a superhero show can be.

Fans were thrilled when Amazon announced the renewal of The Boys for a fourth season on June 10, 2022. With Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, sharing a picture to celebrate the end of filming for season four, excitement for the upcoming season is only growing.

The picture also gave fans a sneak peek at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character, adding to the anticipation for what's to come in the next installment of this groundbreaking show.

6) Loki (2021-present)

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, looking mischievous and charming in his green and gold costume (Image via Marvel Studios)

Loki is a fan-favorite Marvel character who has finally received his solo series on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the God of Mischief, and the series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It follows Loki as he is taken prisoner by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and forced to fix the timeline he disrupted when he stole the Tesseract.

The series also boasts impressive visuals and a talented supporting cast, including Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent who forms an unlikely bond with Loki. With the show's second season set to possibly premiere in 2023 as part of Phase Five of the MCU, fans eagerly anticipate what new adventures await the God of Mischief.

7) Jessica Jones (2015-2019)

Former superhero turned private investigator Jessica Jones uses her strength and wit to solve cases (Image via Netflix)

Jessica Jones is a standout Netflix series in the Marvel universe, known for its intense exploration of psychological trauma and complex character relationships.

The show features a nuanced and compelling portrayal of the titular character, played brilliantly by Krysten Ritter, as she navigates a world of dark secrets and personal demons. With its gripping storytelling and standout performances, Jessica Jones remains a fan favorite even years after its cancelation.

And now, Marvel fans are excited as Jessica Jones is set to join Daredevil in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. While details are still scarce, the news has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see the two beloved characters team up on screen again.

8) The Umbrella Academy (2019-present)

A dysfunctional family of superheroes reunites after their adoptive father's death (Image via Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is a show that has gained immense popularity for its quirky, offbeat storyline that blends humor and drama in equal measure. The show revolves around a group of estranged siblings adopted by a mysterious billionaire and trained to become superheroes. However, after years of living separate lives, they reunite when their father dies, only to discover a sinister plot threatening the world they know.

In August 2022, it was announced that the series would be renewed for a fourth and final season, much to the delight of its dedicated fanbase. With its offbeat characters, clever writing, and engaging storylines, The Umbrella Academy has become a beloved addition to the superhero genre.

9) Gotham (2014-2019)

Before Batman, there was Gotham - a city full of corruption and villains (Image via Fox)

Gotham is a captivating and enthralling series that delves into the early years of some of the most iconic characters from the Batman franchise. The show takes viewers on a journey through the criminal underbelly of Gotham City, exploring the origins and motivations of its most notorious villains.

The complex relationship between the characters, particularly the dynamic between Jim Gordon and a young Bruce Wayne, adds depth and nuance to the show. One of the most notable aspects of Gotham is its dark, gritty tone, which perfectly captures the gritty urban landscape of the city. The show's strong performances, particularly from its talented ensemble cast, further enhance its appeal.

10) Titans (2018-present)

Dick Grayson and a team of young heroes come together to fight evil (Image via CW)

Titans is a popular superhero show that has been running since 2018. It features a group of young heroes, each with unique abilities, who unite to fight evil. Led by Dick Grayson (the former Robin) and Rachel Roth (Raven), the series is known for its gritty action scenes and mature themes.

Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to learn that the fourth season, which premiered on November 3, 2022, will be the series' final season. Despite its short run, Titans has impacted the superhero genre with its compelling characters and intense action sequences. Fans will surely miss this beloved show but will cherish the memories it has created over its four seasons.

