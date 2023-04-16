10 major easter eggs in the new Mario movie

Easter Eggs, the hidden secrets are one of the most exciting aspects of any movie or video game franchise, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is no exception.

The classic video game franchise, which first debuted in 1985, is known for its colorful worlds, iconic characters, and, of course, its hidden secrets and references. These hidden gems, also known as Easter eggs, have kept fans coming back to the franchise for decades, and the 2023 live-action movie adaptation is no different.

It's not just the gameplay and characters that have captured the hearts of fans, it's the hidden secrets, references, and Easter eggs that have kept players coming back for more. From hidden power-ups to secret levels, the Mario franchise has always been known for its Easter eggs. Here are the top 10 Easter eggs in the new Mario movie, including Jumpman, Charles Martinet, and many more.

10 hidden gems: Uncovering Easter Eggs in the new Mario movie

1) Punch-Out Pizzeria and Foreman Spike

The Pizzeria in Brooklyn that appears in the new Mario movie is named "Punch-Out Pizzeria" is a reference to the Nintendo game series Punch-Out! The pizzeria is seen briefly in the movie as Mario and Luigi drive through Brooklyn. It is a fun reference to the video game and a nod to fans of the series.

Moreover, the appearance of Foreman Spike, who was the opponent of Mario and Luigi in the 1985 classic game Wrecking Crew, was a pleasant surprise for fans.

2) Luigi's Ringtone

One of the Easter eggs in the movie is that when Luigi receives his first plumbing job with Mario, fans of Nintendo will immediately recognize his ringtone as the iconic GameCube start-up sound. This short, memorable theme was played whenever gamers powered up their console, and its inclusion in the movie is a fitting reference to Luigi's first solo spinoff game, Luigi's Mansion.

The game was one of the launch titles for GameCube when it was released in 2001, and it quickly became a fan favorite due to its unique gameplay and charming characters. The original GameCube theme was composed by Toru Minegishi and is just one of many Mario jingles that appear in the movie.

3) Charles Martinet and Jumpman

Another Easter egg was when the announcement was made that Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario in the upcoming movie, and many fans of the beloved video game character were left wondering why Charles Martinet, who has been the voice of Mario in the game since 1991, was not cast.

However, the movie did not completely disregard Martinet's contribution to the franchise. In fact, Martinet made a cameo appearance in the film as an Italian man named Giuseppe.

His exaggerated Italian accent is instantly recognizable to fans who are familiar with his work as Mario's voice actor. Martinet's contribution to the Mario franchise was also acknowledged through a clever reference in the movie. In one of the opening scenes, Martinet is seen playing an arcade game called Jumpman.

Fans of the franchise will recognize that Jumpman was the original name of the character we now know as Mario and that the game he is playing looks similar to the classic 1981 game, Donkey Kong. This nod to the character's origins is a nice touch for fans who have been following Mario's adventures since the beginning.

4) Brooklyn Platforming

In the opening scene of The Super Mario Bros Movie, we see Mario and Luigi frantically running through the busy streets of Brooklyn. The camera follows them as they dodge obstacles, jump over fences, and navigate their way through the bustling construction site. What many viewers may not realize is that this scene is a clever homage to the iconic Level 1-1 in the original Super Mario Bros. video game, which is also one of the Easter eggs in the movie.

As the two plumbers make their way through the construction site, eagle-eyed fans will notice that the layout of the level closely resembles that of the game. The planks and fences that Mario and Luigi jump over are reminiscent of the bricks and question blocks that players encounter in the game. Even the way in which the camera pans and follows the characters is reminiscent of the side-scrolling nature of the game. This also marks the hidden Easter egg of the movie.

At the end of the scene, Mario slides down a metal signpost, just as he would a flagpole in the game. This not only serves as a nod to the game's mechanics but also indicates the end of each platforming level. It's a subtle but effective way of paying tribute to the game that started it all and reminded viewers of the unique and whimsical world of Super Mario Bros.

5. Pauline

Mario has been a beloved character in the gaming industry since the 1980s, and with his popularity comes a rich history of love interests. One such love interest is Pauline, who appeared in the original Donkey Kong arcade game as the damsel in distress that Mario had to rescue from a rampaging gorilla.

Although she was eventually replaced by Princess Peach in later games, Pauline made a triumphant return to the 2017 game Super Mario Odyssey, where she was the mayor of New Donk City. Fans were thrilled to see her back in action, and it was a nostalgic nod to the early days of Mario's adventures.

In the previous Mario Bros. movie, which was released in 1993, Pauline made a brief appearance on TV while being interviewed about the flooding in Brooklyn. It was a fun Easter egg for fans who were familiar with her character, and it showed that the filmmakers were paying attention to the source material.

Although Princess Peach has become the primary love interest for Mario in recent years, it's nice to see Pauline get some recognition for her role in the franchise's early days.

6. Mario's Adventures in Different Worlds

Mario embarks on a thrilling adventure through a variety of fantastical worlds that will delight fans of the iconic video game franchise. With stunning visuals and imaginative landscapes, the film brings to life some of the most beloved locations from the Mario universe. From Donkey Kong's Jungle Kingdom to the treacherous Bowser's Castle, viewers will be transported to a world of wonder and excitement.

One of the standout features and hidden easter eggs of the movie is the attention to detail in recreating the iconic worlds from the games. Fans will recognize familiar elements such as the Bob-omb Cannons from Mario 64 and the Cheep Cheepfish and Blooper Squids from Super Mario Bros.

The movie also introduces new elements to the Mario universe. Viewers caught glimpses of wild, multi-colored Yoshies running around, including pink, blue, and yellow ones. The absence of green Yoshies may be a nod to the introduction of Mario's favorite sidekick in a potential sequel.

7. Customizing Karts in Mario Kart

Another exciting Easter egg is when the excitement of the Mario Kart video game is brought to life in the Jungle Kingdom, where racers customize their karts before hitting Rainbow Road. With a variety of vehicle bodies, wheels, and parasails to choose from, each racer can create a unique ride that reflects their style and personality.

Toad opts for a monster truck, Peach goes for a sleek sports bike, and Mario sticks with his classic kart. This customization process adds an extra layer of fun and strategy to the race, as each racer's choice of vehicle can affect their speed and handling on the track.

In an interview with Variety, legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the inspiration behind the Jungle Kingdom and its integration with Mario Kart. He explained that the Kongs, who are known for their mechanical skills, are portrayed as smart characters who help racers customize their karts.

This not only adds depth to the characters but also provides a logical explanation for the customization process. Miyamoto also emphasized the importance of balance in fusing the Jungle Kingdom with the Mario Kart world, ensuring that the new addition feels seamless and natural.

8. The Royal Wedding

One of the most notable Easter eggs in The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the central role of Bowser as the primary antagonist. He acquired the Power Star and used it to threaten the destruction of the entire Mushroom Kingdom unless Princess Peach agreed to marry him. The plot point is a clever reference to the popular Mario game and serves as an Easter egg for fans to appreciate.

This bears a resemblance to the plot of the popular 2017 game "Super Mario Odyssey." where Mario is tasked with saving Princess Peach from Bowser's captivity and thwarting their wedding plans at the eleventh hour. This similarity between the movie and the game serves as a clever Easter egg for fans to enjoy.

The royal wedding is packed with villains from across the game franchise, including King Bob-omb from Super Mario 64, Petey Piranha from Super Mario Sunshine, and King Boo from Luigi's Mansion. This means that the stakes are even higher than in previous Mario games and movies, as our heroes must face off against a team of powerful foes. This is also the hidden Easter egg in the movie.

9. Bowser's Musical Ode to Princess Peach

Another exciting Easter egg is when Bowser's unrequited love for Princess Peach is highlighted with a soulful piano ballad titled "Peaches." The song has been officially nominated for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. However, Bowser's heartfelt performance is abruptly interrupted by Kamek, who barges in on the scene.

Despite the interruption, Bowser invited Magikoopa to join him for a piano duet. The piano they use is engraved with the brand name Ludwig von Koopa, a nod to the character's origins. As the two villains collaborate on a scheme to win over the princess, they begin playing a haunting rendition of the "Underground Theme" from the original Super Mario Bros. game. This marks an easter egg for Mario fans.

This scene is a testament to the film's attention to detail and dedication to honoring the source material. The use of music not only enhances the emotional impact of the story but also serves as a nod to the game's legacy. It is a perfect example of how the film pays homage to Mario's franchise while also creating a unique and engaging cinematic experience and acting as the Easter egg in the movie.

10. Rainbow Road Shortcut

The new Mario movie features Mario and Donkey Kong racing on the multicolored Rainbow Road track. The film even includes one of the game's shortcuts, where Mario executes a speed boost and lands on a lower stretch while being chased by evil Koopas. This scene serves as an Easter egg for fans of the game, as Rainbow Road is a beloved course that tests players' skills and strategy.

The new Mario movie accurately captures the excitement and intensity of the track as our favorite characters race to the finish line. The shortcut featured in the film is a popular tactic used by players to gain an advantage over their opponents. It requires precise timing and skillful execution, adding an extra layer of challenge to the already difficult course.

Rainbow Road is a thrilling and challenging course that has become a staple in the Mario Movie. The movie does an excellent job of bringing the track to life, showcasing the iconic multicolored road and the heart-pumping action that takes place on it and is thus a hidden easter egg in the movie.

Final thoughts: Easter eggs in the new Mario movie

The new Mario movie is a treat for fans of the beloved video game franchise, as it is packed with numerous Easter eggs and references to classic Nintendo games. From Punch-Out Pizzeria to GameCube start-up sound, the movie offers a delightful nod to the franchise's history and pays tribute to its iconic characters and moments.

These Easter eggs serve as a reminder of the franchise's impact on the gaming world and its enduring legacy, making the new Mario movie a must-watch for fans of all ages.

