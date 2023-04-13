20 most beloved Guardians of the Galaxy characters of all time

The characters in Guardians of the Galaxy are some of the most loved in the MCU as they are both powerful and funny. While they look like a bunch of odd, comical beings, they have a charm that pulls viewership.

The team of Guardians includes a variety of creatures such as the tree monster Groot, a talking raccoon Rocket, and a human, the Star-Lord. They also have mentalists, warriors, and superpowers from the universe on the team. Even the villains in the franchise are equally popular among fans.

Although James Gunn has not yet explored all the characters in the comics, the few showcased are already loved by fans. However, comics have many more beloved characters that are appreciated by comic lovers.

Disclaimer: The characters are the author’s preference and are listed in no particular order. Fans may prefer other characters.

Groot, Drax, and 18 other adored characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy universe

1) Groot

Groot, the walking tree from Planet X, is one of the most cherished characters from the team of Guardians. Introduced in Tales to Astonish #13, the Flora colossus only says, “I am Groot” which means a number of different things, depending on his tone.

Groot is a creature with high intelligence and an expert in martial arts. While baby Groot mesmerized the audience with his antics, adolescent Groot was quite relatable.

2) The Star-Lord

Initially, Peter Jason Quill is a loser who is both a charming and lovable leader of the team. In the movies, he leads the Guardians of the Galaxy on their various adventures. An accomplished marksman and pilot, he is also a good strategist. In the comics, his father was J’son, the ruler of Spartax while in MCU, his father is Ego the Living Planet.

3) Gamora

A fierce warrior, Gamora is the adopted daughter of Thanos, the mighty villain. Belonging to a species that has a higher healing factor and strength, she was trained by her father to be a master assassin. Although an antagonist to begin with, after Gamora joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, she began working with the team doing positive and productive work in the universe.

4) Rocket the Raccoon

A wise raccoon who talks sense is an endearing sight and Rocket Raccoon is one such character. A smart being, Raccoon is great with tactics to get out of trouble with his quick movements and responses and is a good marksman. He is also known for his emotional friendship with Groot.

5) Mantis

An advanced psychic, Mantis is an important ally of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She is an empathetic superhero who can feel others’ emotions which even include plants, and is an expert in martial arts as well. Capable of astral projections and interplanetary mind travel, she is a great addition to the Guardians’ team.

6) Drax

Going by the name of Drax the Destroyer in the comics, this powerful warrior is humane at heart. In reality, he is the soul of Arthur Douglas put in a powerful body by Kronos after Arthur was killed by Thanos. His superhuman strength and knowledge of knife combat make him a superior fighter. His late inclusion in the Guardians of the Galaxy makes him an important ally in the team.

7) Yondu

Yondu Udontu is one of the founding members of Guardians 3000 in the comics. A hunter and warrior without any special powers, Yondu is a Zatoan belonging to a distant planet away from the solar system. While his scythe is his weapon and he is a marksman, his reach is on different planets and galaxies.

8) Major Victory

Going by the name Vance Astro, Major Victory is one of the founders of Galaxy 3000 where he is the leader of the Guardians of the 31st Century. Vance is a mutant with the power of psychokinesis who can move things across the universe through psyche blasts.

As a leader, Vance has many qualities that make him a well-loved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy – good at hand-to-hand combat, athletic, and a superb pilot of spaceships.

9) Starhawk

Stakar Ogord, popular as Starhawk, is loved because he is responsible for the coming together of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This half-human, half-synthetic character has high-level psychic powers. He can see into the future and time travel. However, every time he tried to change the future, he ended up creating a separate timeline. Stakar prefers to call himself “One Who Knows”.

10) Adam Warlock

Here is a cosmic being who is a keeper of the “soul gem”. Warlock became part of the latest group of Guardians in 16 issues, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy #1 (2008). He is seen battling and saving different teams and realities such as Guardians and the Multiverse. He would be a welcome addition to the MCU as hinted in the first Guardians movie.

11) Moondragon

Moondragon is, in reality, Heather Douglas, the daughter of Arthur Douglas before he became Drax. In the MCU, her character was killed by Ronan the Accuser and later retconned.

Resurrected by Phyla-Vell, she worked with the Guardians before finally joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in the 2008 series. Here she fought enemies together with her father.

12) The Thing

Grimm of Fantastic Four is also a Guardian (Image via Marvel)

The adorable Thing is Ben Grimm from the Fantastic Four. After the Secret Wars when Marvel Comics needed a reboot, Ben joined the team of Guardians in Guardians of the Galaxy #1 (2015). Known for possessing a unique combination of humor and a no-nonsense attitude, Ben continues to battle villains in the universe in the series.

13) Kitty Pryde

With the nickname Shadowcat, Kitty came into focus when she started a long-distance relationship with Peter Quill after Secret Wars. She eventually took over the role of Star-Lord from Peter.

While Quill is busy with other assignments on Earth, Kitty will helm the spaceship to various adventures. This will expose her to actions not seen by readers before.

14) Iron Man

Iron Man was a Guardian for a short time (Image via Marvel)

Though mostly identified as one of the Avengers in the Marvel universe, Tony Stark had joined the team Guardians for a brief time in nine issues of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. This story arc also introduced the readers to Tony’s half-brother, Arno Stark.

Iron Man helped the Guardians battle out the Builders’ attack in the Infinity series. While he decided to fight problems on Earth rather than in the galaxy, Tony remains one of the most beloved characters.

15) Venom

Venom worked as a straight hero with the Guardians (Image via Marvel)

If there is any character that induces fear and liking together, it is Venom. Sometimes a hero and sometimes an anti-hero, the Venom Symbiote took the host, Flash Thompson.

Flash worked with Secret Avengers before being delegated to work as Guardians of the Galaxy. Unified together as Venom: Space Knight, Flash, and the Symbiote, he completed many tasks successfully.

16) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel collaborates with the Guardians (Image via Marvel Comics)

Carol Danvers was featured as one of the Guardians of the Galaxy in 11 issues of the comics. She helped the team in the Original Sin and Black Vortex episodes during this time. However, she left after the Secret Wars. Both powerful and well-liked, Captain Marvel filled in after Iron Man left the Guardians. She is collaborating with them again in the Civil War II story.

17) Cosmo

Cosmo is the super-canine assisting the Guardians (Image via Marvel)

Chief of security at the spaceship Knowhere, Cosmo is a Golden Retriever-Labrador mixed dog with heightened abilities. Initially belonging to a failed Soviet space program, Cosmo acquired special qualities while being lost in space. The canine uses telepathy and telekinesis to assist the Guardians on several missions.

18) Bug

Bug is the insectivorid among the Guardians (Image via Marvel)

Bug is an insectivorid with a speech interspersed with the sound “tik”. He is an adventurer and a thief from the planet of Kaliklak. He is a good warrior, charming leader, and humorous flirt. Traveling through the Microverse into an Earth-bound universe, Bug has a series of adventures and escapades, forging different friendships and alliances. He has teamed up with X-Men, Fantastic Four and S.H.I.E.L.D.

19) Martinex

One of the founders of the 31st-century Guardians of the Galaxy, Martinex T’Naga belongs to the planet Pluto. Introduced in the Marvel Super-Heroes #18, Martinex has super abilities such as heat blasts from one hand and ice blasts from another. He also has a superior vision in the darkness.

He has been featured in many different adventures such as with the Galactic Guardians, Guardians 3000, and Guardians of Infinity.

20) Charlie-27

What the Hulk is to the Avengers, Charlie is to the Guardians. A human with superhuman strength and other abilities but clubbed with balanced wisdom, Charlie has featured in all of the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

A genetically engineered survivor on Jupiter, Charlie is also a skilled pilot and strategist. While he founded the Guardians 3000 team, he also helped the current era Guardians and Guardians 1000 too.

The third and final part of the Guardians trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

