2022 was the year when Marvel and DC movies did not completely dominate the box office as other blockbuster franchises took over. But 2023 will be the year when superhero movies take their throne back.

Several amazing Marvel and DC movies are headed our way throughout the year. Some of them are sequels and threequels, while others are franchise starters. So, be sure to check out the following superhero movies releasing in 2023.

Kraven The Hunter and other Marvel and DC movies coming out in 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Image via Marvel)

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and the rest are returning to reassemble as Team Ant-Man, but this time, all of them will travel through the Quantum Realm instead of just Scott. In this Peyton Reed directorial, the squad will come across Kang the Conqueror, who is arguably the most formidable Marvel villain to date.

Meanwhile, Scott Lang will also try to make up for the time he missed in Cassie's life, making Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania a touching father-daughter tale at its core.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 17

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via DC)

The Shazam family, also dubbed as the family of fiascos, will take on a couple of original DC villains created for this film. Two goddesses are after Shazam’s powers, and it’ll be upon Billy and his foster siblings to stop them. But it’s good that they will get some help from the daughter of Zeus.

While Billy and co take on a dragon, Wonder Woman will also show up to boost the excitement in the final battle of this film directed by David F. Sandberg.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel)

The Holiday Special acted as a nice little breather before director James Gunn takes the fans through his final Volume of the Guardians. While Peter Quill and Nebula still seek to reunite with Gamora, who currently stands with the ravagers, this particular chapter will mostly be about Rocket Raccoon’s origin story.

Joined by Adam Warlock, the Guardians will take on Rocket’s creator, the High Evolutionary. Get your tissues ready because this film will be the most tear-jerking entry of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

This is one of 2023’s most anticipated films. Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen will return in this Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson directorial. We’ll also see the return of Peter B. Parker, who comes in with a baby now.

As Miles enters the nexus of all Spider-Men, the whole Council of Spiders will go after him. His primary antagonist would be Spider-Man 2099, as he’ll team up with Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman to battle Miles and Gwen because they think that Miles is a danger to the Multiverse. But the real villain of the film is going to be the Spot.

The Flash - June 16, 2023 (expected)

Ezra Miller as The Flash (Image via DC)

Ezra Miller's final outing as Barry Allen will feature two variants of him. While one will be from the old DCEU's earth, the other is presumed to be the film's villain. Ben Affleck is also expected to make a short appearance as Batman in this Andy Muschietti directorial. However, the real enticing trio of this film will involve Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, along with Barry.

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

The Marvels cast and crew (Image via Getty Images)

After her appearance in Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers is set to make a comeback in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels. She will team up with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan after Monica returns in Secret Invasion. We expect that Kamala's mutation will be further explored, and the trio will unravel the mystery of her potent bracelets.

Also, be prepared for a musical element in this one because Carol Danvers is said to be married to Prince Yan (played by Park Seo-joon), who hails from a planet where people have to sing and talk. So, Captain Marvel will be involved in a bit of singing.

Blue Beetle – August 18

Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle (Images via Getty/DC)

Fans of Miguel on Cobra Kai will be excited for Blue Beetle because Xolo Maridueña will be playing the titular character. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle is described as a movie similar to Spider-Man and its origin.

While Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider, a teenager named Jaime Reyes gets attached to an alien blue beetle scarab. That’s where he’d get his extraordinary powers and begin his heroic journey!

Kraven The Hunter – October 6

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter (Images via Getty/Marvel)

Sony continues their shared universe with Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven. Besides him, we’ll also have Ariana DeBose playing Calypso and Fred Hechinger as Chameleon. Another great addition to the cast is Russell Crowe, who is rumored to play Kraven’s father.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, in this movie, we'll see that Kraven’s biggest enemy is Spider-Man, but he won’t be battling the web-slinger yet. Instead, Chameleon is said to be the villain.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 25

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Image via DC)

In 2023, fans will be spending yet another Christmas underwater with the highly anticipated Aquaman sequel that is expected to close the DCEU. Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise their characters. And just like the first outing, people can expect a ton of underwater action in this James Wan directorial as well.

Which of these Marvel and DC movies of 2023 are you excited about? Don't forget to comment below.

Poll : 0 votes