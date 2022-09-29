Before video call: 5 Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma moments that went viral in recent times

Team India batter Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma are among the most adored celebrity couples in the country. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Virushka share a unique bond with fans. An illustration of the same was evident after the first T20I of the ongoing three-match series between India and South Africa.

As the Indian team headed back after registering a thumping eight-wicket win over the Proteas in Thiruvananthapuram, many fans gathered around the Men in Blue’s team bus.

Kohli, who was on a video call with his wife Anushka, decided to interact with fans in a heartwarming manner. He showed the phone screen, with Anushka still on the call, to the crowd. The fans then admired Kohli’s gesture with a loud cheer.

The video call incident has since gone viral on social media platforms. Almost everything that the couple does ends up grabbing the limelight.

In this feature, we look at five recent Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma moments that went viral.

#1 Virat-Anushka’s scooter ride in Mumbai

Virushka were spotted on a scooter in Mumbai some weeks back. Pics: Twitter

You don’t expect celebrities to ride a bike in Mumbai. But Kohli did exactly that last month, with Anushka as a pillion rider.

The power couple were spotted on a two-wheeler on Madh Island in Mumbai after shooting for a project.

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Kohli & Anushka on a scooty. Also goes to one of the richest celeb couples have to endure such poor road infrastructure. 3rd world. Kohli & Anushka on a scooty. Also goes to one of the richest celeb couples have to endure such poor road infrastructure. 3rd world. https://t.co/og3PndwRLy

In a viral video, Kohli was seen riding a scooter with ease. While Anushka was donning an all-black attire, Kohli wore a green shirt and black pants.

Significantly, both were wearing full-face helmets with blacked-out visors, ensuring they followed safety measures.

#2 When the couple dined at an Indian restaurant in London

Virat and Anushka at an Indian restaurant in London. Pic: Surender Mohan

Kohli did not have a great tour of England. He failed to make an impact in any of the three formats of the game. However, he did not let his on-field struggles have an effect on his activities outside the cricket field.

A few days after the tour ended, the 33-year-old was spotted in a cheerful mood as he dined at an Indian restaurant (Bombay Bustle) in London with Anushka.

Chef Surender Mohan shared a picture of the celeb couple’s visit to the restaurant on his Twitter handle. He wrote:

"Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle (sic)."

Kohli took a break from the game after a disastrous tour of England, skipping the white-ball tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

#3 Anushka’s touching post for Kohli after batter’s 71st international hundred

Virushka captured in an endearing mood.

Kohli notched up his much-awaited 71st international hundred, his first three-figure score in over 1000 days, in the Super 4 match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in the UAE.

Speaking after breaking his century drought, the Indian batter credited Anushka for his return to form. He stated that she put things into perspective for him and stood by the cricketer through all the difficult times.

Reacting to the star batter’s knock and his praise for her, Anushka took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post that wowed many fans and admirers.

Sharing an image of an elated Kohli celebrating his hundred, Anushka wrote:

Forever with you through any and everything ❤️♾

Kohli had a terrific Asia Cup campaign, his first international assignment since returning from a short break. He smashed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.

The star batter also played a significant hand of 63 in the deciding T20I against Australia in Hyderabad as Team India chased down 187.

#4 Kohli-Warner’s “lucky” interaction over Anushka

A few weeks back, Kohli again expressed his admiration for his wife in a social media post. Sharing a picture of the actor on his official Instagram handle, he described Anushka as his world and his love (posting a globe and red heart emoji).

Australian batting legend David Warner, who is very active on social media and is known for his cheeky posts, replied by commenting:

“Lucky man mate”.

While some users questioned Warner, wondering whether he was not “lucky”, Kohli replied to the Aussie with a cute comment. He wrote:

“I know mate.”

The Indian batter accompanied the words with three smiling face with heart-eyed emojis.

A screen grab of Warner-Kohli’s interaction over Anushka.

For the record, the cricketing greats are known for their banter both on and off the cricket field.

#5 When Kohli shared a video while working out with his "favorite"

The couple workout together as well. Pics: Instagram

Apart from being life partners, Kohli and Anushka are gym partners as well! In May this year, the former Indian cricket captain shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen working out with his wife.

The cricketer shared the post on social media with the caption:

"Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️"

While Kohli is presently representing the Indian T20I squad at home against South Africa, Anushka is working on Chakda Xpress, a biopic on recently retired women’s cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.

