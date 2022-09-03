"Experience is something you should be taking into such a big tournament" - Kevin Pietersen unhappy with Jason Roy's snub for T20 World Cup

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen hasn't agreed with opener Jason Roy's omission for the Pakistan tour and the T20 World Cup.

Pietersen feels experience plays a vital role in global tournaments and is doubtful whether a youngster would work in that position.

Jason Roy, one of England's most instrumental architects behind their white-ball prowess, has struggled for fluency throughout the summer.

The right-handed batter managed only 78 runs in six T20Is against India and South Africa, averaging 12.66.

He began The Hundred with three ducks in four innings for the Oval Invincibles. Eventually, the 32-year-old managed only 51 runs in six innings at 8.50. Hence, the selectors dropped Roy from England's two major upcoming assignments in white-ball cricket.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pietersen recalled his agitation when Roy came under scrutiny a few weeks ago.

The 42-year-old believes the English opener knows how to handle pressure and has the experience to get his game back for big tournaments.

"I wasn't happy about Jason Roy when it was talked about, about three or four weeks ago. From my thinking, I wouldn't want to take players to the World Cup that were overawed by the occasion. Jason Roy wouldn't be overawed by the occasion. And that's why I think experience is something you should be taking into such a big tournament."

The former England skipper recalled how they had a settled top three before winning the 2010 T20 World Cup and claimed it was crucial before such events.

"My issue is that leading into a World Cup, you want some sort of solidarity in the top of your order. I think to win a T20 World Cup - like when we won the T20 World Cup back in 2010 all those years ago - we had a one, two, three that was solid. We had a one, two, three that actually performed, and then we had a middle order that made up when one of us didn't perform."

England won their first global title in 2010 in the West Indies when Paul Collingwood & co. beat Australia in the final by seven wickets. Kevin Pietersen earned the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 248 runs in six matches at 62.

"Those dismissals tell us a lot about where his head space is" - Kevin Pietersen on Jason Roy

Pietersen further stated that Roy's experience would give him the confidence to face some of the best in the business. However, the 104-Test veteran also questioned Roy's headspace, given the nature of his dismissals.

"I just think the experience, Roy at the top of the order, walking out at the MCG against Starc, against Hazlewood, or walking out against Mohammed Shami, it's a case of 'right, I've got this under control because actually I scored almost 200 against Australia in a one-day game four or five years ago. Maybe they dropped him, because those dismissals tell us a lot about where his head space is."

Roy may yet force his way back into the squad as Jonny Bairstow's replacement. The keeper-batter was involved in a freak accident on Friday while playing golf.

