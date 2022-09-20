IND vs AUS 2022: "India are heavy favorites, especially because Australia are missing a few players" - Aakash Chopra backs the Men in Blue to defeat the visitors in the T20I series

Former Team India opening batter Aakash Chopra believes the Men in Blue boast a much more formidable side when compared to Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Aussies with an almost full-strength contingent. The visitors, meanwhile, are without some of their first-choice players.

The trio of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis were ruled out of the series due to injury, while David Warner has been rested.

Team India will primarily miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder will not feature in the short home season as well as the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a serious knee injury. However, they have been bolstered by the returns of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patal from injury.

They will be replaced in the squad by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott.



Predicting India to win the series despite Australia possessing a strong, well-rounded bowling attack, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"[Aaron] Finch has not been in good form as of late, [Steve] Smith will come at No. 3, then there is [Glenn] Maxwell, remains to be seen how they use Cameron Green. Tim David might make his debut for Australia, there is a pretty good chance."

Chopra continued:

"They have a solid bowling unit, can't see any particular weakness. However, comparing both sides, India are heavy favorites, especially because Australia are missing a few players."

India last defeated Australia in a T20I series at home in 2016. Since then, they drew a series 1-1 in 2017 before suffering a 2-0 cleansweep in 2019.

"Does not matter whether they are batting first or second, they will score runs" - Aakash Chopra believes Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will be among the runs

In the absence of Mitchell Marsh, skipper Aaron Finch confirmed that the No. 3 spot in the batting order will be taken up by Steve Smith. The former Australian skipper was previously handed a free role by the team management down the order instead of one that sees him anchor the innings.

Predicting Glenn Maxwell and Smith to score a combined run tally of 55 runs in the first T20I in Mohali, Chopra said:

"Glenn Maxwell, who is also familiar with this surface, and Steve Smith, who will come in at No. 3, should score over 55 runs together. Does not matter whether they are batting first or second, they will score runs."

Maxwell will have a brief idea of the venue for the first T20I thanks to his two separate stints with the Punjab Kings (formerly known as the Kings XI Punjab). He has recorded 204 runs in 14 innings at the stadium at a strike rate of 134.21.

India will take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, September 20, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

