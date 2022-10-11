IND vs SA 2022: "Sanju Samson: Chapter 2.0, going on from here will be really good" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Indian wicketkeeper-batter

Team India's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Sanju Samson for his impressive batting performances in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa.

He opined that the batter's unbeaten 86-run knock in the first ODI could do wonders for his confidence. Ashwin stated that apart from being a fantastic cricketer, Samson is also a wonderful human being.

The seasoned campaigner mentioned that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's rise is expected to continue. He predicted that Sansom was going to have a very successful second phase in his career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked:

"I believe this would have given him massive confidence. Sanju is a fantastic player and a very good human being. His personality is such that he has got a very calm demenour. And of course, he is an extraordinary talent. That's a well-known fact for everyone

"He almost took the game to a stage where he could have pulled it off. Sanju Samson: Chapter 2.0, going on from here will be really good."

Notably, Samson is yet to be dismissed in the ODI series against South Africa. With scores of 86* and 30*, he has emerged as one of the top performers for the Men in Blue in the rubber so far.

Sanju Samson to be seen in action on Tuesday

Sanju Samson is expected to be a part of India's playing XI for the upcoming third and final ODI against South Africa. The contest is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

The series is evenly poised at 1-1, and both sides are expected to go out all guns blazing in the crucial deciding encounter with the series in line.

Samson has impressed many with his batting exploits this year. He was appointed as the captain of the India A side for their three One-Dayers against New Zealand A last month.

He showcased stellar form in those matches, finishing as the highest run-getter in the series. The right-handed batter mustered 120 runs from three outings at a fantastic average of 60.00.

While he failed to find a place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, he could earn a spot in the side for the 2023 Cricket World Cup at home if he continues to do well consistently.

Poll : 0 votes