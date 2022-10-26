Aakash Chopra has highlighted England's poor record against their neighbors after their loss to Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (October 26).

Ireland set their more illustrious neighbors a 158-run target after being asked to bat first in a Group 1 Super 12 game in Melbourne. They then won the match by five runs via the DLS method after restricting Jos Buttler and Co. to 105/5 after 14.3 overs, with rain causing an early end to the game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about England's defeat against Ireland:

"Ireland vs England, it was again a fight between the neighbors. England has again been handed a defeat by Ireland. England do not play with their neighbors but they lose to their neighbors whenever they play."

The former India opener added that England's loss continues the trend of shocking results in the tournament. He said:

"England have got a shock treatment. You can name this tournament a shocking World Cup because England have lost here. The DLS method did come into play but England was seen second to Ireland."

Chopra named Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie as his Player of the Match for his knock of 62 runs off 47 balls. He was also all praise for Joshua Little, who dismissed both England openers, Buttler and Alex Hales, to give Ireland the upper hand at the start of the second innings.

"We all thought it would be a one-sided match" - Aakash Chopra on England being pre-match favorites

England were one of the favorites heading into the tournament.

Chopra highlighted that England were expected to beat Ireland easily, especially after they won the toss. He elaborated:

"We all thought it would be a one-sided match and it would be an even more one-sided match once England won the toss. Winning the toss was a huge advantage. If you win the toss when there are chances of rain, you think it will work out."

However, Chopra reckons England would have emerged victorious if the full match had been played. The reputed commentator explained:

"The runs would have been chased if the match had not been truncated. I feel England would have won here also. England were only five or six runs behind. If the match had happened for a little while longer or if the fifth wicket had not fallen, the DRS number would have been different. They would have otherwise scored the five runs in a few deliveries."

Moeen Ali (24* off 12) had started to take the attack to the Ireland bowlers when rain brought an early end to the proceedings. He also had the company of Liam Livingstone, who had just arrived at the crease. A couple of handy batters in Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were expected to follow.

